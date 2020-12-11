Racine County: Vaccines could be available in January at earliest. Here's how authorities are prepping

Phases 2 and 3 are when the general public will be vaccinated, assuming there are a large number of available doses and sufficient supply. The earliest timeline for the general public to receive vaccine, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top experts, is second or third quarter of 2021.

Capt. James Weidner of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, who works with the EOC, said the center is working with community partners in developing operational needs, logistics and staffing for the outlined phases for vaccine distribution.

“We are working diligently,” Weidner said. “We are going to be involved with vaccine distribution and keeping the public informed and educated while we continue to move forward.”

How planning from feds moves to states

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the department anticipates "rolling approval, likely Pfizer first … then Moderna," referring to the two companies that have made the most progress on vaccine development so far.

A Food and Drug Administration panel gave the OK to Pfizer's vaccine Thursday, but there are still administrative steps remaining before rollout.