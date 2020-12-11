Racine County: Vaccines could be available in January at earliest. Here's how authorities are prepping

RACINE COUNTY — Officials across the county are working to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine locally; however, they are warning it won't happen immediately.
“While there are legitimate reasons to be hopeful and optimistic, we also must be clear that the vaccine will not arrive overnight,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a press release.
The Central Racine County and City of Racine Public Health Departments, along with the Racine County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), are preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations in coordination with other local partners.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for City of Racine Public Health Department, said in a release that the situation remains “very fluid.”
“As information becomes available, we are working on logistics such as education, storage, handling, administration, medical orders and training. All logistics need to be in place in order to be able to even start vaccine provision for some priority populations.”
This means county officials do not yet know where or how the vaccine will be available.
The vaccination planning process started at the federal level, then will move to the state level, and then information is shared with local partners for planning and implementation. Initial vaccines are expected to be scarce. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services oversees and determines vaccine allocations based on guidance from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, according to a press release from the county.
It’s unknown how many vaccines Racine County will initially receive or which health care providers will receive vaccines during the early rollout.
Still, local officials are working to prepare for the eventual distribution in Racine County. They are urging residents to remain patient and continue to follow all public health measures to slow further COVID-19 transmission until the vaccine is widely distributed, officials said.
Helping 'tremendously'
Margaret Gesner, Health Officer for Central Racine County Health Department, said in the press release that the department will provide a safety net for those unable to be vaccinated through their primary care provider or local pharmacy. The department will also provide assurance and education, she said.
“Vaccines will help tremendously in the effort to prevent disease and death from COVID-19,” Gesner said in a press release.
Mayor Cory Mason recognized that people are anxiously awaiting the vaccine.
“The health of our community depends on everyone getting vaccinated. When you get vaccinated, you are literally helping us save lives,” Mason said in the release. “However, until that time comes, we must stay vigilant and continue to wear our masks, social distance around others, don’t gather in large groups, spend the holidays with your immediate households, wash our hands and stay home if we feel sick.”
Under preliminary state and federal distribution plans:
- Vaccination distribution will occur in phases, and Phase 1A is the current planning focus. Those proposed for Phase 1A include health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. Initial vaccine allotments will not be available to the general public during Phase 1A.
- Those primarily responsible for vaccinating in Phase 1A include hospitals and health care providers (for their health care workers and others identified in Phase 1A, such as those in nursing homes) as well as pharmacies (for long-term care facility providers and residents). In addition, DHS has issued a "Request for Services" for facilities that could become vaccination clinics.
- Racine County's health departments will help fill gaps for Phase 1A (e.g. for EMS) as resources allow, since each agency employs only a handful of nurses. The Racine County health departments do not expect to receive any vaccine or to vaccinate until January 2021 at the earliest, and the exact timing and parameters for distribution are not yet known.
“There’s a lot of dynamics and things we really can’t control,” Delagrave told The Journal Times. “We’re confident that we can put a plan in place where we can adjust to those dynamics. We’re all in this together, we’re all working on this together and we’re going to get this right.”
According to DHS, possible scenarios for Phase 1B include essential workers (yet to be defined), while Phase 1C may include adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults age 65 and older. The timeframe for Phases 1B and Phase 1C is unknown.
Phases 2 and 3 are when the general public will be vaccinated, assuming there are a large number of available doses and sufficient supply. The earliest timeline for the general public to receive vaccine, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top experts, is second or third quarter of 2021.
Capt. James Weidner of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, who works with the EOC, said the center is working with community partners in developing operational needs, logistics and staffing for the outlined phases for vaccine distribution.
“We are working diligently,” Weidner said. “We are going to be involved with vaccine distribution and keeping the public informed and educated while we continue to move forward.”
How planning from feds moves to states
Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the department anticipates "rolling approval, likely Pfizer first … then Moderna," referring to the two companies that have made the most progress on vaccine development so far.
A Food and Drug Administration panel gave the OK to Pfizer's vaccine Thursday, but there are still administrative steps remaining before rollout.
The state doesn’t need to approve the vaccine from a medical standpoint; that’s the FDA's responsibility. After approval with the FDA, the vaccine moves to Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice which will create "clinical guidance, dosing regiments, the kind of things that actual vaccinators need to understand to safely dispense that vaccine," Palm said.
Then that information gets pushed to the states. DHS would then be charged with disseminating that information to hospitals and medical systems.
“We need to hear from the state and we are pushing them as best as we can,” Delagrave said.
The Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice would present consent forms and other types of materials to execute a vaccine program in Wisconsin and across the country.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
