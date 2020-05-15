Racine County up to almost 1,000 cases; 19% positive test rate

RACINE COUNTY — Ninety-five more confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Racine County since Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Racine County to nearly 1,000.
County officials on Friday afternoon reported 987 confirmed COVID-19 cases since outbreak numbers began to be tallied, 654 within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department — which covers Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park — along with 82 probable cases and six deaths.
The Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county’s other 14 municipalities, confirmed 333 cases with 101 probable cases and 12 deaths.
That is up from 892 confirmed cases on Thursday, with 592 in the city’s jurisdiction and 300 in the CRCHD jurisdiction.
The 14-day average for receiving positive tests is at 19%, the county reported on Friday.
Of 140,342 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 11,685 came back positive, a rate of 8.3%. This was 410 more positive tests out of the reported 6,469 more tests since Thursday.
There have been 1,977 hospitalizations and 445 deaths statewide as a result of the coronavirus.
Racine County is behind only neighboring Milwaukee County (with 4,535 cases) and Brown County (with 2,034 cases). Kenosha County is fourth with 780 cases and Dane County is fifth with 507 cases.
Waukesha County had 454 cases as of Friday and Walworth County had 269 cases, according to state figures.
Testing results
Through Thursday, the Wisconsin National Guard had conducted 1,285 tests at the drive-thru community clinic at Burlington High School.
This partially explains the increase in Central Racine County Health Department’s confirmed case counts, but the rise in cases also shows it’s important that residents continue to practice social distancing, frequently wash hands, wear a face mask or cloth cover and stay home when sick to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, the county stated in its daily update.
People from all across the state were able to get tested in Burlington. Mark Schaaf, the county’s communication and media relations director, clarified that all positive and negative test results are reported to the local health department jurisdiction in which the person lives.
City of Racine
Religious entities, such as churches, synagogues, temples and mosques, are now considered essential businesses under the City of Racine Public Health Department’s local “Safer at Home” order that includes the “Turn the Dial” amendments and which is in effect until May 26.
Religious entities are required to use technology to the greatest extent possible to avoid meeting in person. This means religious entities should keep services virtual as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
For hosting in-person religious services, please do the following:
- For buildings with less than or equal to 50,000 square feet of public space: the maximum number of people allowed is equal to 25% of the space’s occupancy load, including staff.
- For buildings with more than 50,000 square feet of public space: the maximum number of people allowed is 4 per 1,000 square feet, excluding staff.
- Keep people who do not live together at least six feet apart as much as possible.
- Everyone who is able should wear a cloth face covering.
- Strongly consider not allowing choirs, as this has spread COVID-19 in the past. If you must have a choir, limit the number of singers, space them out at least 6 feet apart, and have everyone wear a cloth face covering.
- Staff must increase standards of facility cleaning and disinfection to limit exposure to COVID-19, as well as adopting protocols to clean and disinfect in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the religious entity.
- Staff must adopt policies to prev
- ent individuals from entering the premises if they display respiratory symptoms or have had contact with a person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
For questions, contact the City of Racine Public Health Department at 262-636-9201.
The City of Racine, in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin National Guard, will open a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site next week at Festival Hall, 5 5th St. The site will be open Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The testing is free and open to the community. The City will have bilingual staff on hand to help with translation.
Racine County
As businesses begin to reopen, the Rebound Racine County Task Force report is providing a sector-by-sector road map to help businesses protect public health and establish consumer confidence. The agricultural section, for example, includes best practices on PPE and sanitation; it provides guidelines on reopening farmer’s markets; and offers advice on how to request financial assistance. The report also offers a mechanism for businesses to request needed PPE.
Ascension All Saints Hospital
Dr. Janice Litza of Ascension All Saints Hospital has created two informational community videos in English and in Spanish that include information on how to avoid illness, access care and reduce stress. The videos can be viewed on the City of Racine’s Coronavirus website: www.racinecoronavirus.org/stay-safe-racine
WDVA limits visitors to veterans homes
In staying with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs will continue to limit all medically unnecessary visits to members who reside at the state’s 24-hour skilled nursing facilities for veterans.
Visitors are limited at Wisconsin Veterans Homes located in Chippewa Falls, King and Union Grove (Dover), in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There were no diagnosed cases of COVID-19 at Wisconsin Veterans Homes as of Thursday.
“I attribute this to the practices we had in place and the protocols we added very early on of which we still adhere to today,” said WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar.
“While the Safer at Home Order is no longer in effect, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers of Disease Control for Long-term Care Facilities and Nursing Homes to restrict all visitation to their facilities except for certain compassionate care reasons, such as end-of-life situations,” Kolar said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
