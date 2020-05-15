Racine County up to almost 1,000 cases; 19% positive test rate

Waukesha County had 454 cases as of Friday and Walworth County had 269 cases, according to state figures.

Testing results

Through Thursday, the Wisconsin National Guard had conducted 1,285 tests at the drive-thru community clinic at Burlington High School.

This partially explains the increase in Central Racine County Health Department’s confirmed case counts, but the rise in cases also shows it’s important that residents continue to practice social distancing, frequently wash hands, wear a face mask or cloth cover and stay home when sick to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, the county stated in its daily update.

People from all across the state were able to get tested in Burlington. Mark Schaaf, the county’s communication and media relations director, clarified that all positive and negative test results are reported to the local health department jurisdiction in which the person lives.

City of Racine

Religious entities, such as churches, synagogues, temples and mosques, are now considered essential businesses under the City of Racine Public Health Department’s local “Safer at Home” order that includes the “Turn the Dial” amendments and which is in effect until May 26.