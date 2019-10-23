{{featured_button_text}}

Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2019 are:

  • Racine: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Raymond: Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Rochester: Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Wind Point: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • North Bay: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Somers: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
  • Kenosha: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
  • Wheatland: Oct. 27, 2-5 p.m.
  • Lyons: Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
