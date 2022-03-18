Racine County treasurer announces help for homeowners

Homeowners experiencing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to tap into resources recently made available through the State of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program, administered locally by the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, is slotted to distribute as much as $92 million in financial assistance derived from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents with mortgage payments, property taxes, utility bills (including internet) and provide financial counseling and legal services.

“COVID-19 has financially impacted thousands of Wisconsin families, many of which call Racine County home,” Racine County Treasurer Jeff Latus said in a news release. “The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program has the potential of providing significant resources to those families. I encourage residents who have experienced a COVID-19 related financial hardship since Jan. 21, 2020, to contact Wisconsin Help for Homeowners to see if they qualify.”

Information about the program, as well as access to the application portal, can be found on the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners website at homeownerhelp.wi.gov. Resources can also be accessed by contacting Wisconsin Help for Homeowners by phone at 855-246-6394.