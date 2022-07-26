Racine County tourism rebounded in 2021, but is still short of record-setting 2019 revenue

Tourism revenue in Racine County rebounded in 2021, but still remains short of 2019's total when Wisconsin recorded record numbers in tourism revenue.

According to new reports from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, across all of Wisconsin's 72 counties there was "double-digit growth in economic impact" from tourism in 2021 compared to 2020, when shutdowns and fear due to COVID-19 were higher.

In Racine County across the past three years, the estimated revenue generated by tourism was:

2019: $261.5 million

2020: $189 million

2021: $231.2 million

“We are delighted that Racine County is rebounding so well from the pandemic,” Cari Greving, Mount Pleasant tourism manager and Real Racine director of events/marking, said in a statement. "Our travel, hospitality, and business sectors are all recovering. Events are back. The county’s visitor spending is up nearly 22% from 2020. I cannot thank every visitor, resident and business owner enough for believing in the power of tourism here."

That $231.2 million in spending generated roughly $24.4 million in state and local taxes. According to the Department of Tourism, statewide tourism spending — totaling $1.4 billion — generated approximately the same revenue as if every household had paid an extra $580 in taxes.

According to state estimates, 169,000 full-time and part-time jobs in Wisconsin rely on tourism. Of those jobs, an estimated 3,588 are in Racine County.

“Wisconsin’s tourism recovery is something to be proud of. These successes are the result of intentional and strategic action by everyone who makes up our industry,” stated Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers.