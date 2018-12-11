MADISON — Racine County is one of 16 counties throughout Wisconsin whose jail staffs will receive a new opioid addiction treatment program grant.
Racine County is slated to receive a $92,697 grant as part of a Wisconsin Department of Health Services program for a medication-assisted treatment program aimed at inmates living with opioid use disorder.
The program is designed to help people stay off heroin and prescription painkillers after they are released from jail.
“I advocated strongly for the creation of these treatment grants for our county jails,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. “It’s important that we help these individuals get the substance abuse treatment they need to become productive members of their communities.”
Through the funding, participating inmates will receive a dose of an injectable medication that treats opioid use disorder before their release from jail. A post-release treatment plan, including counseling and follow-up injections provided in the community, is established to ensure success.
“The need for opioid use disorder treatment reaches across all populations, including people in the criminal justice system,” said Paul Krupski DHS's opioid initiatives director. “Meeting this health need helps lead inmates to the road to recovery and helps them to establish stable, productive lives.”
Personal crusade
The funding for the grant program is part of 2017 Wisconsin Act 261, one of 30 bills authored by state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and signed by Gov. Scott Walker since 2014 as part of the Heroin, Opioid, Prevention, and Education (HOPE) Agenda to address Wisconsin’s opioid crisis.
Nygren has been influenced in his crusade for addiction treatment and prevention by the well-publicized addiction struggles of his daughter. Cassandra Nygren is facing charges of being party to a crime of homicide and being party to the crime of homicide of an unborn child for her alleged role in a 2017 overdose death in Brown County.
The total amount awarded is $1,326,040, and funding is available through June 30, though contracts may be extended. Up to $750,000 of funding will be available in future state fiscal years.
Kenosha and Walworth counties are among the other grant recipients.
In 2017, 916 people died from opioid-related overdoses in Wisconsin. To contact the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline, call 211 or 833-944-4673 or go to addictionhelpwi.org.
