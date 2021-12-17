Racine County to receive millions in opioid epidemic settlement

Racine County will receive an estimated $7.2 million after agreeing to participate in the settlement of statewide opioid litigation.

“The opioid epidemic has devastated Racine County families and stretched our resources to the limit,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “This is a victory for our county. These funds will ensure we can deliver the support our residents need to combat opioid abuse. Furthermore, Racine County led the way working with the state legislature to achieve this outcome.”

Settlement allocations will be released over the next 18 years, and Racine County’s allocation amount is determined by an agreed upon formula, according to county government. Like municipalities across the country, Racine County has spent millions in its battle against opioid abuse. The suit held manufacturers responsible for deceptive marketing practices about the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use.

In 2017, Racine County entered into an agreement with von Briesen & Roper, Crueger Dickinson and Simmons Hanly Conroy to pursue litigation against opioid manufacturers to hold them responsible for the opioid epidemic and its financial impacts. Under the leadership of the county executive, Racine County entered the suit early on and worked with the Wisconsin Counties Association to guide the allocation across the finish line.

Allocations from the litigation must be used for qualifying opioid abatement strategies and programs. The County Board of Supervisors approved entry into the settlement agreement at its Tuesday meeting.

“Expanding community-based substance abuse prevention and treatment has been one of the county executive and my top priorities,” stated Human Services Director Hope Otto. “This allocation will allow us to make significant investments with generational impacts.”

County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that every overdose death is a "tragedy" and that he extends condolences to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to an opioid addiction.

“I am very concerned that there has been a 30% increase of overdose deaths, in a recent one-year period, in the United States," Schmaling said in a statement. "The reports are, during this same time period, over 100,000 people nationally have died from overdoses. I am encouraged, however, that Racine County has received an opioid settlement that can deliver additional funds to assist the Sheriff’s Office fight against illegal drug use.”

