Racine County to provide funds for substance abuse care to those who can't afford it on their own

Racine County is aiming to continue helping those struggling with substance abuse, particularly those who cannot afford intensive care on their own.

The county was awarded approximately $53,000 from the State of Wisconsin to be allocated to qualifying Medicaid members with an opioid use disorder seeking residential substance use treatment, the county announced this week.

Residential treatment is live-in health care providing therapy for substance use disorders, mental illness and/or other behavioral problems.

The county was awarded these funds March 24 and they are immediately available to be used for room and board at the residential treatment facility for opioid use disorders.

Previously, residential substance abuse care was inaccessible to some Racine County residents due to reimbursement difficulties.

Impoverished communities face significantly higher rates of addiction, according to The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization that addresses poverty and hunger. Financial instability fosters stress, increasing the likelihood of addictive behaviors. People making less than $20,000 per year are three times more likely to have an addiction to heroin compared to those making $50,000.

Beyond that, people with greater financial often face an easier recovery journey; they are less likely to suffer from severe, long-term addiction than those in poverty.

These state funds aim to bridge this funding gap and provide long-overdue support to individuals in need.

“We are very pleased to be able to expand the levels of care to include residential programming for opioid use disorders,” Racine County Outpatient Clinic Manager Pauline Ortloff stated in a release. “This expansion will give another avenue to assist individuals with an opioid use disorder in the county.”

“I am pleased to see the state removing barriers to access to these essential opioid rehabilitation resources," stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. "We welcome this assistance and increased attention the state has given substance abuse disorders. These funds will support Racine County's multi-pronged effort to combat the opioid epidemic.”

Those with an opioid use disorder can contact Intake Services at the Behavioral Health Services of Racine County Outpatient Clinic at 262-638-6744. Intake Services is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for telephone calls or walk-in services at the south entrance of 1717 Taylor Ave. in Racine.

Staff from the intake area can assist those to get set up with the necessary appointments for substance use treatment, including screening for residential services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0