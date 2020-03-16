Racine County to open emergency operations center

RACINE — Racine County announced Monday that it will open an Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center to centralize local communications and allocate resources during the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak.

Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and Joint Information Center (JICs) are commonly organized during large or complex incidents that require a high degree of coordination between multiple agencies.

The EOC will include members of public health departments, law enforcement agencies, Racine County Office of Emergency Management, County Executive’s Office and other first responders and key personnel.

“The goal of the EOC and JIC is to ensure that accurate and timely information is uniformly presented to the public, that resources are allocated appropriately throughout the County, and that we can effectively communicate with federal and state government leaders,” Delagrave and Schmaling said.

While the EOC and the JIC will have a central location, much of the work will be done virtually due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak.