 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine County to hold COVID-19 care package distribution
0 comments

Racine County to hold COVID-19 care package distribution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, in partnership with a number of community sponsors and volunteers, is inviting western Racine County residents in need to pick up a free care package filled with essential items to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Racine County COVID-19 care package distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Racine County Service Center, 1072 Milwaukee Ave., while supplies last.

The care packages include family food boxes (meat, dairy, eggs and other items), face masks, toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, and face and body soap. The initiative is geared toward helping low-income families and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The care packages are made possible through the support of the United Way of Racine County, Hunger Task Force, SC Johnson, Gooseberries and the Racine County Food Bank.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board discusses, votes on body cam proposal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News