Racine County to hold COVID-19 care package distribution

BURLINGTON — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, in partnership with a number of community sponsors and volunteers, is inviting western Racine County residents in need to pick up a free care package filled with essential items to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Racine County COVID-19 care package distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Racine County Service Center, 1072 Milwaukee Ave., while supplies last.

The care packages include family food boxes (meat, dairy, eggs and other items), face masks, toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, and face and body soap. The initiative is geared toward helping low-income families and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The care packages are made possible through the support of the United Way of Racine County, Hunger Task Force, SC Johnson, Gooseberries and the Racine County Food Bank.

