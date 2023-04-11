Racine County has officially hit the ground running getting the county featured on a weekly Wisconsin tourism show.

The county is participating in Uniquely Wisconsin, a part of Discover Wisconsin, which is a weekly nonfictional program encouraging tourism across the state. It features profiles of cities, events and tourist attractions throughout the state, according to the company.

The program is billed as the longest running tourism TV show in the U.S., winning 20 National Telly Awards, and nine Emmy nominations, with an Emmy win in 2012 for the 25th Anniversary Special.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for Racine County,” said Andrew Goetz, Racine County communications and media relations director.

Goetz is spearheading the initiative from the county level. “What makes this such an intriguing project is it’s multiplatform. It’s something awesome to promote east to west, and north to south. We’ll try to take it from a macro to a micro level.”

More information Discover Wisconsin, which premiered its first episode in 1987, reaches more than 900,000 viewers through a combination of network, cable and satellite stations and through a digital presence, according to the company. Discover Wisconsin can be streamed worldwide on Roku, AppleTV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and discoverwisconsin.com. The show is regionally available on Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. “The Cabin” podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

Shining a spotlight

Last year, Madison-based advertising company Discover MediaWorks, via Wisconsin Counties Association, approached Racine County about participating in its Uniquely Wisconsin media campaign focused on highlighting the stories of the people, culture and history of the state.

Uniquely Wisconsin offers a multiplatform opportunity to tell the story of Racine County, its people, locations and history, a county document stated.

The campaign utilizes video, broadcast, television, audio, podcasts and social media to spotlight communities.

“As a part of the Discover Mediaworks family of programming, the Uniquely Wisconsin brand highlights our state’s greatest resource: its people,” stated Discover Mediaworks President and CEO Mark C. Rose in a news release from WCA. “Storytelling is at the foundation of what we have done for decades, and we are so proud to launch this new brand and series highlighting the voices of our state.”

Several counties, including Washington, Marathon, Portage, Sauk, Monroe, Adams, Sheboygan and Rock have partnered with Discover MediaWorks for their own Uniquely Wisconsin campaigns.

Goetz said the first thing that made the county jump at the opportunity is it came from trusted partners.

“We looked at other examples of other counties for their campaign, and we were just really pleased with the type of quality storytelling they put together and end product,” Goetz said. “We didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Racine County and to show what makes it so unique and such a great place to live, work and play. We wanted to be able to share that, and this was just another opportunity to do so.”

Each county highlighted in the Uniquely Wisconsin program includes a two-part broadcast documentary, a streaming docuseries, social and digital stories and an appearance on “The Cabin” podcast.

The content is expected to roll out during fall or winter this year, Goetz said.

A partnership with Discover MediaWorks for a Uniquely Wisconsin campaign gives Racine County an opportunity to tell its story while promoting economic development and tourism opportunities, the county document stated.

The cost of the Uniquely Wisconsin campaign is $60,000, and the county is paying for it through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The County Board unanimously approved a resolution with a second reading Feb. 27 that authorized a contract with Discover MediaWorks for a Uniquely Wisconsin campaign, and transfer of $60,000 within the ARPA 2023 budget.

“There’s so much to tell about Racine County, I don’t think about the $60,000,” Goetz said. “We are going to get so much out of it. We can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”

Goetz is joined by a “creative team.” The county executive’s office shared the campaign with the County Board and the Racine County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council to get feedback, make connections and form the creative team, made up of people from all around the county.

The creative team’s first meeting was Thursday. The team is focusing on finding great stories about Racine County, what might appeal to someone who’s traveling with their family, someone who’s graduating college and might want to move to the area or someone who’s well along in life simply looking for a great new place to live, Goetz said.

He emphasized the efforts will not be focused on the City of Racine. It will be focused on the whole county’s natural beauty, economic development, tourism opportunities and even history, such as Racine County’s ties to the Underground Railroad.

“We’re going into it with our eyes open and looking for what catches somebody’s eye to maximize the visibility of Racine County and share its unique history and stories,” Goetz said. “It should be a lot of fun and we’re going to find some great stories to share.”

