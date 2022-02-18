Racine County threatened to fine veterans group for illegal boat storage operation; agreement reached

WIND LAKE — A fundraising drive to build a new VFW post and housing for veterans has hit a snag after county officials told them they cannot store boats on the property to raise money.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8343 leaders have collected thousands of dollars for their project along Oak Ridge Drive by charging fees to boat owners for storing their vessels during the winter months.

Racine County zoning enforcement officers have cited the veterans group and threatened a $452 fine if the storage operation is not shut down and the group does not remove about 50 boats from the property in the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway.

One VFW leader says he would bring “every veteran in the state” to protest the county’s action. He said the county’s action could cost his group almost $10,000 a year, which is needed for building the new post and housing for veterans.

But an apparent compromise has been reached to defuse the situation.

Rather than forcing the VFW to clear its property within 14 days, county officials have agreed to wait until May — the start of the summer boating season — as long as the illegal storage operation does not return afterward.

‘A mix-up’

Kyran Fitzgerald, building fund chairman of VFW Post 8343, said he is satisfied with the arrangement, even though it will mean no more revenue generated from boat storage in future winter seasons.

Fitzgerald said he regards the whole problem as “a mix-up.”

“I would’ve brought every veteran in the state to the door of Racine County to say, ‘You’ve got to be freaking kidding me,’” he said. “But it didn’t come to that.”

County officials have agreed to drop the citation and the threatened $452 fine if the VFW meets a May 1 deadline to clear the property, and agrees to work with county and local government to develop its property under zoning and other restrictions.

Julie Anderson, the county’s director of public works and development services, said the veterans group has demonstrated a willingness to work cooperatively with the county.

“Once the boats are removed from the property, the zoning violation will be resolved and the site will be in compliance,” Anderson said.

Members of the veterans group — officially known as VFW Schiller-Kulchar-Fohr Post 8343 — acquired the 9-acre site at 26527 Oak Ridge Drive two years ago for $200,000. They financed the purchase, and are still working to pay off the last $68,000.

The property includes an old building they hope to convert into a new VFW Post, plus vacant land. The group wants to build a home with four to six bedrooms to provide housing for needy military veterans.

Fitzgerald said the VFW, which currently has no regular meeting place, is anxious to establish a presence so that struggling veterans have a place where they can find companionship and assistance.

“There’s so many veterans in our area who are lost,” he said.

Along with other fundraising efforts, the group last year began renting space on its vacant land for boat storage. The storage operation grew from just a few boats last year to more than 50 boats this year, which drew public attention.

Coming to an agreement

In October, a Town of Norway inspector emailed a county enforcement officer, saying that there had been a complaint about the boat storage. The VFW’s land has residential and business zonings, neither of which allows for outdoor boat storage.

The county inspector cited the VFW and imposed a $452 fine unless the boats were removed within 14 days. The group has a May 12 date in Racine County Circuit Court for the zoning violation.

After meeting with VFW members, Anderson agreed to postpone the deadline until May 1 and to expunge the citation as long as the boat storage ceases. Anderson also offered to help Post 8343 pursue its other development plans for the property.

The county public works director said she has never heard VFW officials threaten a large protest against the county.

“It’s not that dramatic at all,” she said. “It’s all turned out good for everybody.”

The county outlined its compromise in a Feb. 7 letter to Post 8343, and Norway Town Board members received an update on the situation Feb. 14.

Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said that while she supports the VFW’s effort to raise money and improve services for veterans, she also agrees that the group must not violate county zoning laws.

Jacobson said she supports the compromise worked out between the two sides to clear up the problem effective May 1.

“We have no objection to that,” she said. “It makes sense for everyone to work together.”

