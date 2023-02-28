WATERFORD — A teacher’s aide accused of arriving for work intoxicated has been without a state license since last summer, and she is now temporarily removed from the classroom.

Waterford Graded School District officials said teacher’s aide Amy Francisco is on unpaid leave from her job at Trailside Elementary School, where she was hired after her license expired.

Francisco was hired last October, two weeks after being accused in her previous job of being intoxicated at work and also of driving herself home under the influence of alcohol.

She is currently facing an operating while intoxicated citation in Racine County Circuit Court.

Waterford School District Administrator Tony Spence said Monday that Francisco has been placed on unpaid leave as a special education teacher’s aide at Trailside Elementary School.

Of the questions surrounding Francisco’s background, Spence said, “The matter is under investigation.”

Waterford School Board President Mandy Fiehweg declined to comment about Francisco’s hiring or status at Trailside Elementary. Referring to the district administrator’s statement, Fiehweg said, “That’s all the additional information we have at this time.”

Francisco, who could not be reached for comment, remains listed as a staff member on the school district’s website.

Francisco, 44, was arrested Oct. 10 after colleagues at Burlington’s Waller Elementary School reported her as being intoxicated on the job. Police later reported finding her allegedly driving home with a blood-alcohol content of 0.26 — more than three times the legal limit.

Francisco resigned her position with the Burlington Area School District, and was hired two weeks later in Waterford.

She is due in court March 20 in the OWI case, which involves a non-criminal municipal citation for first-time offenders.

Spence said previously that he contacted Burlington officials before hiring Francisco, and that he knew nothing about her allegedly arriving for work intoxicated.

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction records show that Francisco was issued a state license in 2017 to work as a special education teacher’s aide. The license expired in June 2022 and has not been renewed.

Chris Bucher, spokesman for the department, said the license is under investigation for reasons that the state would not disclose.

After the investigation is concluded, Bucher said, state officials will make a decision whether to renew the license or revoke it. Typically, a teacher or other licensee does not continue in the classroom with an expired license, he said.

“That is up to the district,” he said. “There’s a little bit of gray area there.”

