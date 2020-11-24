Racine County surpasses 100,000 coronavirus tests performed, and records 150th COVID death

After three straight weeks of positive testing rates above 30%, Racine County’s weekly positive testing rate (i.e. the number of positive tests reported divided by the total number of tests conducted over a 7-day period) fell to 24.01% from Nov. 17-23.
Although that’s a turn in the right direction, health experts in the area agree that the situation is still unfavorable. With a case rate still well above 1,000 cases over the past 14 days per 100,000 residents, all of Racine County remains well within the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ newly created “critically high” risk category.
“Racine County’s case numbers remain extraordinarily high,” Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said in a statement.
During that same week, the 100,000th coronavirus test was performed in Racine County, and the 150th death related to COVID-19 was reported.
Despite the lowered positive testing rate, 1,277 positive tests were reported over the last week. Never before November were more than 760 positive tests reported countywide in a 7-day period. The not-before-seen new case totals come from a combination of both the rising positive test rate and higher levels of testing; only once before November were more than 5,000 tests conducted countywide in a week, and that’s happened thrice in November.
The numbers of deaths haven’t slowed, which was expected as death rates continuously lag a couple weeks behind spikes in cases. Never since June has Racine County had a week with more than 10 COVID-related deaths in a week. Then, in the first three full weeks of November, the death totals were 14 then 11 then 13 in Racine County.
Statewide, the trends have been similar: with COVID numbers appearing to turn a corner over the last week but still remaining far from being under control. And health leaders are crossing their fingers that enough Wisconsinites forgo traditional Thanksgiving gatherings and only celebrate the holiday with people in their immediate household in order to keep so-called “superspreader events” to a minimum.
“Like hospitals and health systems across the country, we’re facing staffing and capacity challenges as the surge escalates and our inpatient census rises,” Annette Guye-Kordus, public affairs coordinator for Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 30 hospitals across Wisconsin and Illinois, said in an email to The Journal Times.
As of Tuesday, Aurora Medical Center-Burlington was treating 13 COVID patients in-house, down from 14 a little more than a week ago. Even though 14 may not appear to be a huge number, Dr. Jeff Bahr, Aurora Medical Group’s chief officer, noted said last week that “everything is relative. If you have a large hospital, that number of beds might not seem like a big deal. But in some of our outlying communities, our hospital buildings and capacities are not as large.” Aurora Medical Center-Burlington usually only has 37 staffed beds in total, according to the American Hospital Directory.
‘Entering the most critical phase…’
For weeks, hospital systems have been stressing that a holiday superspreader events could tip the pandemic over the edge: from pushing medical staffs near the brink (as is currently occurring) to overwhelming them (as is feared). An overwhelming of medical facilities would mean that the level of treatment patients receive (whether it’s for COVID-19 or something else) could fall, thus leading to unnecessary deaths.
“Now is not the time to let your guard down,” Kristin McManmon, Ascension All Saints Hospital president, said in a statement.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone in our community. And right about now, we all want to take time over the holidays and be with our families and friends. But if we relax now, the pandemic will drag on longer...” McManmon said. “The hospital remains busy and our dedicated care teams have been working relentlessly. So please, on behalf of our team at Ascension All Saints, do not give up the fight.”
That’s what was well documented during March and April in Italy, when Italian doctors had to decide which patients to work to save and which to leave to their own devices due to shortages of capacity and medical supplies.
“With the holidays and winter weather upon us, we are entering the most critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gesner said. “If we all do our part — wear face coverings, maintain social distance, limit gatherings to only those in our immediate households — we can slow the spread of this virus and protect our health care workers and fellow community members.”
When should I get tested?
As for when people should get tested, Gesner explained in an email:
“People should get tested if their healthcare provider indicates they should do so, and/or they are experiencing COVID symptoms, and/or they are identified as a close contact to a COVID case. Testing works if people stay home after being tested until the results come back; if people isolate (when test results are positive); and if people quarantine (when they are a close contact to a case, even with negative test results).
“The Wisconsin National Guard and local health departments have increased testing for people who cannot otherwise be tested at a healthcare facility, through the establishment of regular, ongoing community test sites.”
Testing access in Racine County, as well as in Kenosha County, has greatly expanded in recent weeks as the Wisconsin National Guard now has scheduled community testing sites five days a week in either county through Dec. 10.
