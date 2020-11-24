Racine County surpasses 100,000 coronavirus tests performed, and records 150th COVID death

The numbers of deaths haven’t slowed, which was expected as death rates continuously lag a couple weeks behind spikes in cases. Never since June has Racine County had a week with more than 10 COVID-related deaths in a week. Then, in the first three full weeks of November, the death totals were 14 then 11 then 13 in Racine County.

Statewide, the trends have been similar: with COVID numbers appearing to turn a corner over the last week but still remaining far from being under control. And health leaders are crossing their fingers that enough Wisconsinites forgo traditional Thanksgiving gatherings and only celebrate the holiday with people in their immediate household in order to keep so-called “superspreader events” to a minimum.

“Like hospitals and health systems across the country, we’re facing staffing and capacity challenges as the surge escalates and our inpatient census rises,” Annette Guye-Kordus, public affairs coordinator for Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 30 hospitals across Wisconsin and Illinois, said in an email to The Journal Times.