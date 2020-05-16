Racine County surpasses 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; death toll unchanged

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Seventeen more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county have brought the total in Racine County to more than 1,000, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday afternoon.

DHS officials reported that as Saturday afternoon, there were a total of 1,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County since outbreak numbers began being tallied. That is up from 987 confirmed cases on Friday.

There were no additional deaths reported in Racine County, keeping the total number of deaths from the virus in the county to 18, health and county officials reported.

On Friday, county officials indicated that 654 of the cases were within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department — which covers Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park — along with 82 probable cases and six deaths.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county’s other 14 municipalities, confirmed 333 cases with 101 probable cases and 12 deaths.

These numbers are not updated over the weekend.

State numbers