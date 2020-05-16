Racine County surpasses 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; death toll unchanged

RACINE COUNTY — Seventeen more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county have brought the total in Racine County to more than 1,000, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday afternoon.
DHS officials reported that as Saturday afternoon, there were a total of 1,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County since outbreak numbers began being tallied. That is up from 987 confirmed cases on Friday.
There were no additional deaths reported in Racine County, keeping the total number of deaths from the virus in the county to 18, health and county officials reported.
On Friday, county officials indicated that 654 of the cases were within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department — which covers Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park — along with 82 probable cases and six deaths.
The Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county’s other 14 municipalities, confirmed 333 cases with 101 probable cases and 12 deaths.
These numbers are not updated over the weekend.
State numbers
Of 146,393 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 12,187 have come back positive — a rate of 8.3%. This is 502 more positive tests out of the reported 6,051 additional tests results received since Friday.
There have been a total of 2,018 hospitalizations and 453 deaths statewide as a result of the coronavirus.
Racine County is behind only neighboring Milwaukee County (with 4,759 cases) and Brown County (with 2,070 cases). Kenosha County is fourth with 820 cases and Dane County is fifth with 519 cases.
Waukesha County had 467 cases as of Friday and Walworth County had 277 cases, according to state figures.
Concerned about COVID-19?
