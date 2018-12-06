Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen officially swore Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in for his third term of office Wednesday at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

On Nov. 6, Schmaling won his re-election bid against challenger Joseph Buckley. Schmaling received 51,141 votes to Buckley’s 34,486.

Schmaling, a Republican, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1995 and has been sheriff since 2011.

“I am deeply humbled that the citizens of Racine County have placed their confidence and trust in me as their sheriff and chief law-enforcement officer,” Schmaling said. “I am just as enthusiastic, motivated and proud today as I was in 1995 when I was first sworn in as a new deputy sheriff. I’m looking forward to creating solutions to community challenges and making Racine County a safe place to live, work and play.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments