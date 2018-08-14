RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released its answer to the popular, online lip-sync challenge, which features law enforcement agencies singing along to popular songs. The video was shared on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Featuring the song “My Town,” by Montgomery Gentry, the video features Racine County deputies, correctional officers and staff, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, District Attorney Patricia Hansen and other county employees.
“The ‘My Town’ video produced on behalf of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is a fun and light-hearted depiction of the pride we have in Racine County,” said Schmaling.
The video shows Racine landmarks such as lighthouses, parks, the Lake Michigan waterfront and Root River.
At the end of the video, the Sheriff’s Office challenges the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the challenge.
“Members of Racine County Sheriff’s Office put their lives on the line each and every day to make ‘My Town’ a safe town,” Schmaling said. “We couldn’t be more proud of ‘Our Town,’ a community that we protect and serve.”
