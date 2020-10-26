Racine County sets new records for weekly COVID-19 testing percentage and new cases; seven deaths reported

RACINE COUNTY — For the second week in a row, Racine County has set a record for its highest rate of positive coronavirus tests. A record in total new confirmed cases, with 752 tests coming back positive, was also set.
From Oct. 20-26, 21.35% tests completed in the county came back positive; the result of 752 tests out of 3,522 coming back positive.
The week prior, 15.03% of tests came back positive, which had been a record.
Seven deaths in the county were also connected to COVID-19 last week, the highest weekly total since the end of May into mid-June, when seven then 13 then nine deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in three consecutive weeks.
Despite those increases, there has not been a rise in the number of tests being performed. From Oct. 20-26, 3,522 tests from Racine County were reported, the lowest total out of the past four weeks.
Still, access to testing is becoming more consistent in southeastern Wisconsin, courtesy of the Wisconsin National Guard.
- On Mondays through Dec. 7, the Guard will be performing testing at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
- On Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 9, excluding on Nov. 11, the Guard will be performing testing at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.
- On Thursdays Nov. 4 through Dec. 10, excluding on Nov. 26, the Guard will be performing testing at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
- On Fridays through Dec. 4, excluding on Nov. 27, the Guard will be performing testing at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.
The upward trends in cases and deaths follows statewide trends as a surge in the coronavirus has filled hospital beds and worried health leaders that precautions (like wearing masks and social distancing) are not being taken seriously by enough Wisconsinites.
On a statewide level, the daily positive testing percentage hasn't been below 18% since Oct. 9. That rate has been steadily rising since the end of August. A spike in deaths has, as predicted, followed, with 505 deaths being reported in the past 29 days. In the 29 days before that, only 164 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 across Wisconsin.
For the first time in months, Ascension Wisconsin — which operates Racine’s biggest hospital, Ascension All Saints — has suspended in-person visitations. In the Fox Valley, many sick people are being sent to different hospitals since their hometown facilities are filling up, which has led Gov. Tony Evers to activate the field hospital at State Fair Park. As of Monday, only four patients were being treated there.
