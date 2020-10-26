Racine County sets new records for weekly COVID-19 testing percentage and new cases; seven deaths reported

On Mondays through Dec. 7, the Guard will be performing testing at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

the Guard will be performing testing at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 9, excluding on Nov. 11, the Guard will be performing testing at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.

excluding on Nov. 11, the Guard will be performing testing at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. On Thursdays Nov. 4 through Dec. 10, excluding on Nov. 26, the Guard will be performing testing at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.

excluding on Nov. 26, the Guard will be performing testing at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine. On Fridays through Dec. 4, excluding on Nov. 27, the Guard will be performing testing at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

The upward trends in cases and deaths follows statewide trends as a surge in the coronavirus has filled hospital beds and worried health leaders that precautions (like wearing masks and social distancing) are not being taken seriously by enough Wisconsinites.

On a statewide level, the daily positive testing percentage hasn't been below 18% since Oct. 9. That rate has been steadily rising since the end of August. A spike in deaths has, as predicted, followed, with 505 deaths being reported in the past 29 days. In the 29 days before that, only 164 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 across Wisconsin.