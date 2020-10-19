Racine County set record highs for coronavirus cases, positive testing rate last week

RACINE COUNTY — Amid a statewide spike in hospitalizations, deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19, Racine County has recorded its largest positive test rate and most positive tests in one week since the start of the pandemic.
Over the past week (Oct. 13-19), 15.03% of tests performed in the county were positive, or 535 positive tests out of 3,559 tests performed, according to data tracked by the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.
Before that, the highest weekly positive testing rate in Racine County was 13.77%, in the week of Sept. 22-28. That was the only other time more than 10% of tests were positive in the county.
That week also had the second-most total positive tests, at 376.
Even with the record totals, the numbers of people being tested has not expanded all that much. The 3,559 tests performed last week is only the sixth-highest weekly total in the past 14 weeks.
As such, Racine County and the City of Racine remain in the "Very High" risk category for COVID-19. Racine County has not been out of the "High" risk category since mid-July, although it nearly dipped into the "Moderate" category in mid-September, preceding a month of nearly consistent rise in spread.
Racine County's spike mirrors what has been going on statewide, with record numbers of cases in one day being confirmed several times in September and October.
Following those spikes in confirmed cases, death trends also rose in late September and so far in October.
Since the start of the pandemic, 6,291 cases have been confirmed in Racine County with 101 deaths and 75,069 negative tests.
From now until Dec. 10, the National Guard for the first time is planning to consistently conduct community testing at various sites in Racine and Kenosha counties.
- On Mondays through Dec. 7, the Guard will test at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
- On Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 9, excluding on Nov. 11, the Guard will test at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.
- On Thursdays through Dec. 10, excluding on Nov. 26, the Guard will test at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
- On Fridays through Dec. 4, excluding on Nov. 27, the Guard will test at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.
