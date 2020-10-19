Racine County set record highs for confirmed coronavirus cases, positive testing rate last week

RACINE COUNTY — Amid a statewide spike in hospitalizations, deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19, Racine County has recorded its highest positive test rate and its most positive tests in one week since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past week (Oct. 13-19), 15.03% of tests performed in the county came back positive, or 535 positive tests out of 3,559 tests performed, according to data tracked by the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.

Before that, the highest weekly positive testing rate in Racine County was 13.77%, which occurred from Sept. 22-28. That was the only other time more than 10% of tests have come back positive in the county.

That week also had the second most total positive tests come back with 376.

Even with the record totals, the numbers of people being tested haven't expanded all that much. The 3,559 tests performed last week is only the sixth-highest weekly total in the past 14 weeks.

As such, Racine County and the City of Racine remain in the "Very High" risk category for COVID-19. Racine County has not been out of the "High" risk category since mid-July, although it nearly dipped into the "Moderate" category in mid-September, preceding a month of nearly consistent rise in spread.

