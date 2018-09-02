YORKVILLE – People from all over the United States traveled over Labor Day weekend to Milwaukee for Harley-Davidson Motorcycle’s 115th anniversary celebration, and one of the most frequented venues locally was Route 20, the popular pub and music venue at 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).
Eusebio Lugo Jr. made his way from Spring Hill, Florida, for the event and has been riding his Harley since 1979. The 57-year-old owns a business in custom upholstery and he enjoys accesorizing other motorcyclists’ bikes.
“I like making people feel good about the things they have,” Lugo said. “It’s all about what the person wants and for some people, their bike means the world to them, so it’s nice to make them feel special.”
Lugo started riding Harley Davidson motorcycles because of Evel Knievel, the famous daredevil who rode Harleys during his motorcycle stunts during the 1960s and 1970s.
“I remember growing up and watching Evel Knievel and wanting to be like him; I wanted a Harley,” Lugo said. “People today don’t even remember who he is, which is sad because he defines what Harley Davidson is.”
Local riders also made their way out to Route 20, including Racine native Johnny Lange. The 55-year-old has been riding a motorcycle for 40 years and he said he continues to ride for the camaraderie and friendships he’s created over the years.
“I’ve been at the 100, 105, 110 and now 115 year anniversaries of Harley as a vendor and nothing beats this,” he said. “Unfortunately, the weather hasn’t cooperated fully, but we’re still out here having a great time.”
Watch for motorcycles
Signs up and down Interstate 94 warned drivers to watch out for motorcyclists over the busy weekend. The Racine County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release as a reminder for drivers to operate their vehicles safely:
“As we welcome visitors from all over the world, I would like to remind the motoring public of the importance of being vigilant while operating vehicles on our roadways,” the release stated.
Despite the advisories, Martin Karpinski, 50, said that many drivers are unlikely to heed to the advice of caution signs.
“The world we live in today is fast; everyone is texting, playing on their phones and not paying attention,” Karpinski said. “If you’re in a four-wheel vehicle, you should be looking out for the people on two-wheels and not looking at your phone.”
Lugo expressed a similar opinion and said that there is a general lack of respect between people driving cars and motorcyclists. “People don’t care, it’s as simple as that,” Lugo said. “There needs to be more respect on both ends of it, but at the end of the day, we all need to be courteous to each other on the roads.”
Riding with the wind
Taylon Remus dreams about the day he will be able to own a Harley. The 24-year-old works at Route 20 as a security attendant and is saving up for a new ride.
“My whole family rides and I’ve been itching to get a motorcycle,” Remus said. “The events here at Route 20 are great and very family oriented; it makes you want to ride with all of these people.”
Mount Pleasant resident Rodney Jensen said that he rides because Harley-Davidson symbolizes America.
“Harley-Davidson is an American-made company and there’s nothing better than rally-surfing,” Jensen said. “Route 20 is a great venue; it’s a great bar and it’s easy to get to,” being just off the Interstate at Highway 20.
'Do what makes you happy'
Lugo wants future generations of motorcycle riders to follow in his footsteps and not to hesitate if they have a dream they want to follow.
“Life is one big motorcycle ride,” Lugo said. “That feeling of riding down a hill, feeling the wind run through your hair and you decide to let go of your handle bars; that’s what life is all about: living.”
