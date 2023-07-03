YORKVILLE — After some “challenging” staffing changes, the position of emergency management coordinator in the Racine County Office of Emergency Management has been filled.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave appointed Alexander Freeman and the Racine County Board approved the selections via a voice vote last Tuesday.

Racine County’s emergency management coordinator position has been vacant since March 22 when James “Jay” Kerner, was fired because of multiple child abuse allegations that are being examined in Racine County Circuit Court. Kerner was hired as coordinator in November 2021.

Before that, David Maack served in the position for 31 years before retiring in October 2021.

“I would like to acknowledge the foundation that was laid before me by my predecessor, David Maack, who built a base upon which I will be able to be successful,” Freeman said. “I would like to acknowledge the incredible Racine County staff, without whose help, I would not have been able to have succeeded throughout a challenging transition.”

‘The necessary expertise and qualities’

Freeman grew up in Brookfield and Waukesha and is a lifelong resident of southeast Wisconsin.

He previously was employed by Waukesha County, where he worked in emergency management as a planner and telecommunicator for six years.

During that time he served as logistics section chief for the COVID-19 response efforts and helped the City of Waukesha in its emergency operation center during the Waukesha Christmas parade attack on Nov. 21, 2021.

Freeman began working for Racine County on Dec. 28, 2021, as deputy emergency management coordinator.

During his time with Racine County, Freeman has prepared and exercised disaster response plans and conducted public awareness campaigns, Delagrave wrote in his report.

Freeman has maintained continuity of operations and essential functions for the Emergency Operation Center and played a vital role during the ice storm in February, Delagrave wrote.

“Due to Alex’s exceptional leadership and communication skills, he has demonstrated his ability to build relationships and foster collaboration with key leaders within and outside of Racine County,” Delagrave wrote. “I am confident that Alex possesses the necessary expertise and qualities required to fill this crucial role.”

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Evans, who also is a member of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, said Freeman will bring the office into the next generation of technology and improve how emergency management interacts with today’s youth.

“He also looks for every opportunity to help people learn about how to prepare for themselves,” Evans said. “I think he has a passion and a heart that is going to be incredibly helpful for our county.”

District 8 Supervisor Marlo Harmon told Freeman that with his background, it “seems like you would be a great addition and value added member to Racine County … with the individuals that you keep company with, I’m sure that your work here will be positive and definitely beneficial to Racine County.”

