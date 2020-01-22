Racine County Section 8 housing voucher applications will open up in February

RACINE COUNTY — The Housing Authority of Racine County is planning to re-open applications for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher wait list in February.

Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.

This is the first time the HARC will be accepting applications since August 2018, when 5,093 people applied.

For help filling out an application ahead of time, contact the Housing Authority of Racine County at 262-636-3405 or email ilove@rcha.org before Feb. 7. The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., also has computers available to fill out applications.

There is no specified ending date or time for the application window. The Housing Authority will stop accepting applications after 1,500 have been received.

