Racine County Section 8 housing voucher applications set to open at 8 a.m.

RACINE COUNTY — The Housing Authority of Racine County is planning to re-open applications for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher wait list on Monday morning.
Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.
This is the first time the HARC will be accepting applications since August 2018, when 5,093 people applied.
The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., has computers available to fill out applications.
The Housing Authority will stop accepting applications after 1,500 have been received.
The 2018 application window went considerably more smoothly than the previous go-around. Approximately 2,800 applied in 2014, but they had to do it in person instead of online. When hundreds of people lined up, overwhelming HRAC staff, police ended up responding to the office, 837 Main St., to maintain order.
Recipients of a voucher must be considered low-income by the federal government. The voucher allows recipients to pay about 30% of their monthly rent with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development covering the rest.
The HARC has changed a few of its policies in recent years to better help people in need in Racine County.
Last spring, the Housing Authority restructured how names were picked off the wait list. People who were actually living and/or working in Racine County, rather than anyone in the U.S. The last time housing voucher applications were accepted, more than a third of applicants came from out of state.
In April, 25 vouchers were set aside for people who were actually homeless. And last November, 20 new vouchers were created for people with disabilities at risk of homelessness.