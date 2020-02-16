Racine County Section 8 housing voucher applications set to open at 8 a.m.

RACINE COUNTY — The Housing Authority of Racine County is planning to re-open applications for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher wait list on Monday morning.

Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.

This is the first time the HARC will be accepting applications since August 2018, when 5,093 people applied.

The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., has computers available to fill out applications.

The Housing Authority will stop accepting applications after 1,500 have been received.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}