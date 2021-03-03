Racine County schools refund fees for activities lost to COVID-19

Racine school administrators have dropped fees ranging from $22 to $60 for student materials and supplies; $10 to $70 for athletic materials; $35 to $70 for activities; and $90 for campus parking.

With about 17,000 students among 27 campuses, the loss of revenue to the school district could be substantial.

District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp, however, noted that public schools are receiving emergency COVID-19 relief funding through the federal government.

Tapp also said administrators decided that students and their families should not be paying fees for activities or services that the school district cannot deliver because of COVID-19.

“Certainly this year has been a strain on many of our families,” she said. “In light of the circumstances, we want to do what we can to support our families.”

Waterford High School took action last year, as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools statewide to shut down in March 2020 — three months ahead of schedule for the school year.

Waterford officials refunded prorated portions of its fees typically totaling $50 for parking, $15 for activities and $25 for certain elective classes.