Racine County schools refund fees for activities lost to COVID-19

What the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away from students, school district administrators in Racine County are doing their best to repay.
School officials in Racine, Burlington and elsewhere have refunded or canceled numerous student fees, out of recognition that COVID-19 is depriving students of many normal school activities.
“It’s just not the full experience,” said Eric Burling, principal of Burlington High School.
The Burlington Area School District recently agreed to refund each high school student’s $35 activity fee, which normally would grant students access to football games and other athletic events.
With football games and many other events canceled or crowd sizes limited because of COVID-19, district administrators decided it was only fair to return the $35 to each student, for a total refund of $23,000.
Racine Unified School District similarly has waived or suspended fees for students because of COVID-19.
Although Racine schools returned to in-person instruction this week amid signs that the public health crisis was easing, students spent most of the academic year taking classes from home via the internet — making traditional campus activities off-limits.
Racine school administrators have dropped fees ranging from $22 to $60 for student materials and supplies; $10 to $70 for athletic materials; $35 to $70 for activities; and $90 for campus parking.
With about 17,000 students among 27 campuses, the loss of revenue to the school district could be substantial.
District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp, however, noted that public schools are receiving emergency COVID-19 relief funding through the federal government.
Tapp also said administrators decided that students and their families should not be paying fees for activities or services that the school district cannot deliver because of COVID-19.
“Certainly this year has been a strain on many of our families,” she said. “In light of the circumstances, we want to do what we can to support our families.”
Waterford High School took action last year, as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools statewide to shut down in March 2020 — three months ahead of schedule for the school year.
Waterford officials refunded prorated portions of its fees typically totaling $50 for parking, $15 for activities and $25 for certain elective classes.
As soon as administrators realized that the 2019-20 school year would not be returning to normal during the pandemic, they directed staff to refund fees to the school’s estimated 1,000 students.
“We went ahead and gave that all back,” said Diana Alexander, the school’s administrative assistant.
While the current school year has been a mixture of virtual learning and classroom instruction in Waterford, student fees have been collected normally for students taking elective classes, joining available activities or parking on campus.
After a tumultuous year in 2020 disrupted by the public health crisis, Alexander said of students: “They want as much normalcy as they can get.”
In addition to refunding activity fees, Burlington school officials this year cut in half the $100-a-year parking fee for high school students who drive to campus. The parking fee reduction amounted to about $15,000 more in lost revenue for the district.
Officials also have extended an option to high school juniors and seniors to apply their $35 activity fee toward the cost of a prom planned for upper-classmen later this year.
Burlington School Board member Peter Turke said he was glad that board members could offer families a gesture of fairness on fees, acknowledging that students are not driving to school as often, or enjoying as many extracurricular events.
“I feel for the students,” Turke said. “I know it’s been a tough year.”
Burling said he has heard from grateful parents at the high school who appreciate getting a break from the school district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just been a different year for everybody,” he said.