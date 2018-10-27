RACINE COUNTY — Local public and private schools, including Racine Unified, are getting some additional help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice in keeping their schools safe in the form of a second round of school safety grants.
The first round of grants from the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program, totaling $48.5 million statewide, were awarded this summer. The last of the second-round grants, totaling more than $45 million, were awarded last week.
Both rounds of grants came from the $100 million provided through a law passed and signed in March by the State Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker. The law also established the Office of School Safety.
Racine Unified
Racine Unified was awarded an initial $635,215 school safety grant this summer, and has been promised an additional $1,000,847 in the second round of awards.
According to Unified, the district has been awarded:
- $131,004 for safety-related professional development
- $287,786 for construction of secure entry vestibules at Park High School and S.C. Johnson Elementary
- $335,187 for security cameras
- $246,870 for computer servers to support the new cameras
Racine Unified has been slowly constructing secure vestibule entries at its schools that don’t have them, but at some schools the cost is high because the school office would have to be relocated so office personnel could screen those who enter through the vestibule.
Mental health
While the first round of grant funding was focused on building safety as well as training for faculty and staff, the second round was aimed toward advanced initiatives to bolster student mental health.
During Wisconsin Safe Schools Week, Oct. 21-27, the DOJ hosted adolescent mental health trainings for educators and members of law enforcement across the state. One took place Oct. 24 and 25 at the Racine Police Department.
At this point, around $6 million remains of the original $100 million safety grant funding. Those remaining funds will be used to fund safety improvements at the seven schools that either withdrew from the second round of grant awards or that did not originally apply.
It will also pay the tuition and related expenses for 10 percent of teachers in the state to attend free adolescent mental health trainings, as well as an emergency response fund in case of a school crisis.
