Racine County school districts now expecting just shy of $97 million total in ESSER funding

RACINE — School districts in Racine County are now expected to receive nearly $97 million in federal funding from the federal, pandemic-related Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Allocations could change still change as they remain under review by the Joint Finance Committee.
Preliminary numbers that showed an expected $99 million combined for Racine County schools were published in Thursday’s paper. Hours after that story published, The Journal Times learned of updated predictions from the Department of Public Instruction.
Here are the updated amounts each local school district can expect to receive on a per-student basis.
School districts in or partially in Racine County:
- Racine Unified School District, $4,846.32
- 21st Century Preparatory School, $4,542.24
- Burlington Area School District, $1,712.42
- Dover #1 School District, $1,521.74
- Norway J7 School District, $1,473.68
- Union Grove J1 School District, $1,064.96
- North Cape School District, $906.15
- Waterford Graded J1 School District, $833.82
- Washington-Caldwell School District $748.66
- Yorkville J2 School District, $697.57
- Raymond #14 School District, $645.65
- Union Grove UHS School District, $390.97
- Waterford UHS School District, $310.50
Other southeastern Wisconsin school districts:
- Milwaukee School District, $10,658
- Twin Lakes #4 School District, $3,798
- Kenosha School District, $3,504
- Delavan-Darien School District, $2,766
- East Troy Community School District, $1,672
- Whitewater Unified School District, $1,619
- Lake Geneva J1 School District, $1,577
- Salem School District, $1,496
- Trevor-Wilmont Consolidated School District, $1,323
- Paris J1 School District, $1,319
- Lake Geneva-Genoa City UHS School District, $1,311
- Wilmot UHS School District, $1,264
- Brighton #1 School District, $1,256
- Silver Lake J1 School District, $1,252
- Randall J1 School District, $1,203
- Wheatland J1 School District, $1,088
- Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District, $973
- Elkhorn Area School District, $932
- Central/Westosha UHS School District, $905
- Bristol #1 School District, $667