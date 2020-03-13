Racine County responds to its first confirmed case of coronavirus, 19 now in state

Those who are ill and suspect they may have coronavirus should call their health care provider. Racine County health departments do not have tests or testing capacity.

“Based on the latest CDC data, those at highest risk for serious disease include older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease. It is vital for the public to avoid getting sick by frequently and thoroughly washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching their face, and staying home when sick,” Gesner said.

Travel impacts?

Megan Mullikin, a travel agent at Bon Voyage World Travel Experts which has offices in Union Grove and Waterford, said that the travel agency had not seen many cancellations as of Friday morning. “Not a whole lot of cancels,” she said. “We have gotten really lucky with that.”

The only thing that she said is being cancelled is cruises, such as Princess and Viking cruises, as well as the Disney Cruise Line, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Destination hot spots such as DisneyLand and Disney World have also followed suit. The theme parks will be closed beginning Monday through the end of the month.

Entertainment events