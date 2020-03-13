Racine County responds to first confirmed case of coronavirus, 19 in state

Aurora has limited visitors to those ages 18 and older in inpatient areas, expect the emergency department, until further notice. Only two visitors will be allowed in patient rooms at a time

The organization said they are educating and updating team members with information from the CDC and state health agencies, introducing more cleaning and sanitizing, are offered virtual health offerings 24 hours a day and are serving pre-packed foods in hospital cafeterias and retail area and eliminating self-service food items.

Aurora said they have also canceled business travel outside of Illinois and Wisconsin through May 31 for team members, postponed or canceled large events and meetings, encouraged technology vs. in-person meeting when possible and launched www.aah.org/coronavirus to keep people informed.

Both Aurora and Ascension All Saints Hospital have implemented temporary visitor restrictions, meaning that only two visitors will be allowed per patient at any given time. Also, visitors with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit the hospital.

Also, citing guidance from the CDC, no one who returned from a country in the past two weeks that has been designated as a Level 3 or Level 2 Warning for coronavirus will be allowed to visit the hospital.