Racine County responds to first confirmed case of coronavirus, 19 in state

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County resident has contracted COVID-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, the Central Racine County Health Department announced Friday.
The health department said that the resident, who was exposed while traveling internationally, is now isolated at home, according to a news release issued by the department just after noon Friday.
That brings the total confirmed cases in Wisconsin to 19 as of Friday afternoon.
The news broke the day after Gov. Tony Evers, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine Mayor Cory Mason each declared a state of emergency Thursday in the State of Wisconsin, Racine County and the City of Racine in response to coronavirus.
"We are working with our partners and local hospital systems to ensure we are protecting the community as a whole," said Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer.
When asked which country the infected resident had traveled to, Gesner said: "Travel was to a country where there is currently widespread community transmission of COVID-19." She would not elaborate.
"Central Racine County Health Department is actively working with this case, and CRCHD will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local partners to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Gesner said. “It is important to note that this person is not linked with any school, childcare or long-term care facility.”
The CRCHD, DHS and other local health departments are working to identify and contact anyone who has been in close contact with the individual.
These people are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Quarantined individuals who develop symptoms are then tested for coronavirus.
The CRCHD anticipates working with the DHS to determine when the affected individual can be released from isolation.
11 new cases
In addition to the one new case reported in Racine County, two new cases were announced in Milwaukee County, with three new cases reported in Sheboygan County.
Health officials also announced the four additional cases in Fond du Lac County and another new case in Dane County.
That brings the total number up to 19 total cases in Wisconsin, with one person having recovered.
Hospital reactions
Both Advocate Aurora Health and Ascension All Saints hospitals have instituted policies aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Advocate Aurora Health said it is utilizing a multifaceted approach. It stated in part, “Preparing for pandemics is not new and our expert infection preventionists, physicians and nurses are trained and ready for this. We have held simulation exercises for treating COVID-19 patients, have plans in place to address increased patient volume and have implemented visitor restrictions.”
Aurora has limited visitors to those ages 18 and older in inpatient areas, expect the emergency department, until further notice. Only two visitors will be allowed in patient rooms at a time
The organization said they are educating and updating team members with information from the CDC and state health agencies, introducing more cleaning and sanitizing, are offered virtual health offerings 24 hours a day and are serving pre-packed foods in hospital cafeterias and retail area and eliminating self-service food items.
Aurora said they have also canceled business travel outside of Illinois and Wisconsin through May 31 for team members, postponed or canceled large events and meetings, encouraged technology vs. in-person meeting when possible and launched www.aah.org/coronavirus to keep people informed.
Both Aurora and Ascension All Saints Hospital have implemented temporary visitor restrictions, meaning that only two visitors will be allowed per patient at any given time. Also, visitors with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit the hospital.
Also, citing guidance from the CDC, no one who returned from a country in the past two weeks that has been designated as a Level 3 or Level 2 Warning for coronavirus will be allowed to visit the hospital.
Aurora also is not allowing visitors under the age of 19 in inpatient areas, expect the emergency department, until further notice, with some decisions made on a case-by-case basis.
CRCHD recommendations
Gesner noted that with the declared Wisconsin and Racine County public health emergencies, the latest recommendations include:
- Limiting nonessential large community events and gatherings of 250 or more people.
- Those who provide gathering activities for older adults, such as senior centers and congregate dining facilities, should plan for alternative ways to remain engaged with them that minimize their risk.
- Avoiding all nonessential travel according to CDC travel guidelines. For domestic travel, DHS recommends against all non-essential travel to any U.S state where the CDC deems there is sustained community transmission of coronavirus.
- For travelers returning to Wisconsin from high risk areas, including U.S. locations, the DHS is recommending those individuals self-quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of coronavirus.
- Creating a household plan of action in case of illness in the household or disruption of daily activities due to coronavirus in the community.
- Consider 2-week supply for prescription and over-the-counter medications, food and other essentials.
- Establish ways to communicate with others, such as family, friends and co-workers.
- Establish plans to telework, what to do about childcare needs, how to adapt to cancelation of events.
Those who are ill and suspect they may have coronavirus should call their health care provider. Racine County health departments do not have tests or testing capacity.
"Based on the latest CDC data, those at highest risk for serious disease include older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease. It is vital for the public to avoid getting sick by frequently and thoroughly washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching their face, and staying home when sick,” Gesner said.
Travel impacts?
Megan Mullikin, a travel agent at Bon Voyage World Travel Experts, said that the travel agency has not seen many cancellations. “Not a whole lot of cancels,” Mullikin said. “We have gotten really lucky with that.”
The only thing that she said is being cancelled is cruises, as Princess and Viking cruises, as well as the Disney Cruise Line, cancelled upcoming cruises due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Destination hot spots such as DisneyLand and DisneyWorld have also followed suit. The theme parks will be closed beginning Monday through the end of the month.
Entertainment events canceled
Route 20, the restaurant and live music venue at 14001 Washington Ave., had to reschedule a sold-out performance by comedienne Roseann Barr because of travel restrictions, Route 20 owner Ray Stibeck said Friday. Barr’s performance was rescheduled from Aprl 16 to Oct. 24.
Otherwise, Stibeck said, Route 20 has upped its cleaning regiment and expects performances to continue as scheduled.
UW-Parkside announced that all of its college-sponsored events, beginning Friday through April 10, have been cancelled, according to John Mielke. That includes Jazz Week, school productions, and other school-sponsored activities in which more than 50 people are expected to gather.
Carthage College also cancelled its Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass Concert that was scheduled to take place next Thursday.
Due to the ongoing public health threat, the Racine Symphony Orchestra canceled both its April Masterworks concert and fundraiser at UW-Parkside. RSO said it is “making every effort to reschedule the concert and associated fundraiser.” They said if they cannot reschedule, ticketholders may substitute their ticket for a future concert or donate the money.
And while many are taking precautionary measures, just like in the theater biz, shows at the Racine Theatre Guild will go on.
“The plan is we are moving forward this weekend will all performances, but we are monitoring the situation for later events,” said Joycelyn Fish, director of marketing and development for the Racine Theatre Guild.