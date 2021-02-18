Racine County residents might be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, or get on a waitlist, online starting Monday

If you’re eligible, and if you’re not

Once sign-up is ready, the registry will “guide people in making an appointment,” Willems van Dijk explained. The goal is to efficiently share patient data with vaccinators and the state to track vaccination progress.

Users “will answer a series of questions that will determine whether you are currently eligible for vaccine” and then the program “will tell you if you are eligible or not,” Willems van Dijk said.

“If you are eligible,” she continued, “it will take you to a list of vaccination sites that are near your home and you’ll be able to schedule an appointment.

“If you’re not eligible, it will put you on a waiting list for you to be notified for a future date for when you would become eligible.”

A phone line is also planned but not yet set up to access the same system.

Once vaccinations are scheduled through the registry, an email with a scannable QR code will be sent. That code can then be scanned when the recipient shows up for their appointment, with the intention of keeping vaccinations speedy and safe.

