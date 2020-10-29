Racine County residents asked to complete health survey

RACINE — Local health partners, including the Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department, Ascension Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora Health, Children’s Wisconsin and Health Care Network are urging residents to participate in a Community Health Assessment (CHA) survey.

The survey will provide valuable data for continued evaluation of community needs and help guide government, nonprofit and volunteer organizations as they fashion services to meet the most pressing health needs of the community.

A random selection of 3,000 county addresses will be mailed the survey in November. A household resident over the age of 18 will be asked to complete the community health survey online or return a completed paper copy of the survey in the mail.

“If you are among those who receive a survey, I encourage you to take the time to answer the questions about the health needs in our county,” said Margaret Gesner, health officer for Central Racine County Health Department.