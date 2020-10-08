Racine County reports surge in COVID cases, in ‘very high risk’ category

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department is reiterated the urgent need to follow recommendations for preventing COVID-19 transmission based on the sharp increase in reported cases over the past month — mirroring trends seen across the state.

According to a release from the health department:

This rise follows Labor Day, the start of some schools and an increase in extracurricular activities as well as ongoing parties, weddings, and other social gatherings.

Racine County and the CRCHD jurisdiction are currently in the ‘very high risk’ category based on the rate of cases.”

The city's health department was previously in the very high risk category, but not the county as a whole.

Between the first and last week of September, the CRCHD jurisdiction saw a 275% increase in the number of reported cases, the health department reported Thursday.

The jurisdiction is seeing more cases than at any time during the pandemic. These increases have occurred across all age groups and are impacting all areas of the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}