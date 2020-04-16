You are the owner of this article.
Racine County reports seventh death from COVID-19; fourth death in five days
RACINE COUNTY — For the fourth time in five days, someone in Racine County has died from COVID-19.

The county reported the new death just after 4 p.m. Thursday. It was a man in his 60s. It was the seventh death in the county and the third in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also covers Wind Point and Elmwood Park.

There are now 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, with 74 in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction and 82 in the rest of the county.

Across the state, 3,875 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed. Since Wednesday, there have been 154 new cases confirmed. And on Thursday, April 9, the state had 2,885 cases, meaning 990 cases have been reported in the last week.

And 197 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported total statewide. Fifteen of the deaths were reported between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday. And on Thursday, April 9, the state had reported 111 total deaths, meaning 86 deaths have been reported in the last week.

As numbers continue to rise, the state has continued emphasizing the importance of social distancing and following the Safer at Home order to reduce the spread of coronavirus, even as some citizens and elected officials have called for restrictions to start being lifted.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer at Home order, with some restrictions lifted, until May 26.

Schools to remain closed rest of school year; Safer at Home order extended to May 26

For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus. The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department’s COVID-19 page is www.crchd.com/covid-19.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Concerned about COVID-19?

