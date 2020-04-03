Racine County reports its first COVID-19 death

RACINE COUNTY — One person in Racine County, a man in his 70s, has died from complications related to COVID-19. It marks the first death caused by the novel coronavirus in the county, one of more than 37 deaths reported statewide and more than 5,400 deaths nationwide.
There have been 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, with 1,916 confirmed statewide, although Central Racine County Health Department Health Officer Margaret Gesner warned Friday that "the actual number of cases is much higher."
“We are so saddened by this death and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and community,” Gesner said in a statement Friday. “Our health department continues to work tirelessly and employ all possible resources to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our community.”
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave added, “Today is a heartbreaking day for all of Racine County. We send our deepest condolences to his family members and friends, and our hearts are with all those who are battling this extremely dangerous disease."
Many people who have COVID-19 do not exhibit symptoms and only about 25% need to be hospitalized, which is Racine County has again reminded people to follow the Safer at Home order and practice social distancing.
For young people, especially children, the chance of death from COVID-19 is less than 1%, but for those between the ages of 65 and 74 the death rate could be as high as 5%. For those over 85, the death rate is between 10% and 27%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Statewide numbers
Six more people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, for a total of 37 people, state officials reported Friday. And Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is up to 41.
According to new data, there are a total of 1,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 182 from the 1,730 reported on Thursday.
Friday marked the ninth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.
As of 2 p.m. on Friday, 487 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 25% of the total confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 81 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 133 in Waukesha County and 951 in Milwaukee County.
Of the 40 cases reported Thursday, 15 are in the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the other 25 are elsewhere in the county.
The location of the one new case in Racine County on Friday was not yet provided as of Friday afternoon.
Court changes
The Racine County Circuit Court system has made many changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the recent changes includes the way that initial court appearances are being handled.
Typically, the Racine County District Attorney's Office releases a list of criminal complaints Monday through Friday. The list, which includes the names and narratives detailing recent arrests and charges, as well as upcoming initial appearances in Racine County Circuit Court, is now anticipated to be released only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The intake proceedings, which before the COVID-19 pandemic were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Circuit Court, are now being held on Monday and Thursday via Zoom, a video conferencing service, to reduce exposure.
The intake proceedings may be aired live on YouTube, as soon as next week.
Hazardous waste collection cancelled
Racine Wastewater Utility has cancelled upcoming hazardous waste collections in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collections set for Saturdays, April 18 and May 16, at 6200 21st St., have been cancelled.
Residents are encouraged to keep their unwanted household hazardous waste (such as oil paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous substances) until the next scheduled waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the same address.
For additional information, go to cityofracine.org/HHW/ or facebook.com/RacineHHW/.
Changes to BASD meal assistance distribution
Beginning Monday, the Burlington Area School District announced changes to its meal assistance program.
Adults can visit pick-up locations on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. for a school week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals for their students at the following locations:
- Cooper School —249 Conkey St., by main entrance
- Michael's On the Lake restaurant — 3101 Eagle Rd., in the parking lot
- Behind Burlington Fireplace & Solar — corner of Paul Street and Midwood Drive
- Bohner's Lake Lois Fago Park — near the pavilion at the corner of Park and Robers street
- Waller School — 195 Gardner Ave., door by cafeteria
- Cross Lutheran — 126 Chapel Terrace, parking lot near covered entrance
- Lyons Center School — 1622 Mill St., by main entrance)
As in the past, there will be no charge to families for these meals. Meals primarily include white milk, chocolate milk, cereal, snack crackers, fruit, veggies and a sandwich.
These free meals are for ages 18 or under, or adults age 19 to 21 enrolled in a public or private educational program. Meals will be provided as a “Grab and Go,” but participants should be aware that meals will contain perishable items and will need to be refrigerated promptly.
Since the BASD Meal Assistance program kicked off on March 17, it provided 478 meals the first week, 519 meals the second and over 600 in the past week. Demand is anticipated to grow further with these simplified distribution procedures for district families.
For more information, go to www.basd.k12.wi.us/district/free-meal-info.cfm#d712591.
No dogs in county parks
Racine County put out a reminder that although county parks remain open, dogs are not allowed in county parks, per ordinances.
"This is for the safety of all visitors to parks," the release read. "We know this is a difficult time, so thank you in advance for your cooperation and doing your part to ensure parks remain accessible."
