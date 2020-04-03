Racine County reports its first COVID-19 death

For young people, especially children, the chance of death from COVID-19 is less than 1%, but for those between the ages of 65 and 74 the death rate could be as high as 5%. For those over 85, the death rate is between 10% and 27%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statewide numbers

Six more people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, for a total of 37 people, state officials reported Friday. And Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is up to 41.

According to new data, there are a total of 1,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 182 from the 1,730 reported on Thursday.

Friday marked the ninth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, 487 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 25% of the total confirmed cases.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 81 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 133 in Waukesha County and 951 in Milwaukee County.