Racine County records ninth coronavirus death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Racine County; the total number of county residents who have died as a result of the disease is at nine.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, 220 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 15 people since Friday.

There are 4,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 301 from Friday.

A total of 45,323 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

The number of confirmed cases countywide in Racine County had reached 168 as of Sunday afternoon, with at least 77 within the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction as reported Friday and at least 86 spread throughout the rest of the county.

In Racine County's neighboring counties, the DHS, reported: 248 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with five deaths reported; 89 in Walworth County with six deaths reported; 265 in Waukesha County, with 11 deaths reported; and 2,150 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 125 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by five people since Friday.