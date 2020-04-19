Racine County records ninth coronavirus death

RACINE COUNTY — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Racine County; the total number of county residents who have died as a result of the disease is at nine.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, 220 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 15 people since Friday.
There are 4,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 301 from Friday.
A total of 45,323 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
The number of confirmed cases countywide in Racine County had reached 168 as of Sunday afternoon, with at least 77 within the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction as reported Friday and at least 86 spread throughout the rest of the county.
In Racine County's neighboring counties, the DHS, reported: 248 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with five deaths reported; 89 in Walworth County with six deaths reported; 265 in Waukesha County, with 11 deaths reported; and 2,150 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 125 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by five people since Friday.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Illinois, state officials on Sunday reported 33 new deaths from the COVID-19 virus, sharply below the 125 reported a day earlier which tied a mark for the most deaths within a 24-hour period that first was set on Thursday.
The increase brings the total death toll from the virus to 1,290 across Illinois since the pandemic began.
Illinois officials on Sunday also reported 1,197 more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total statewide to 30,357. In Lake County, Ill., which borders Kenosha County, there were 2,162 confirmed cases and 75 deaths recorded as of Sunday. In McHenry County, Ill., Which borders western Kenosha County and Walworth County, there were 340 confirmed cases and 17 deaths recorded as of Sunday.
Guard deployed to House of Corrections
A team of nearly 30 Wisconsin National Guard troops was deployed Saturday to the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin to establish a mobile COVID-19 testing site and to collect specimens from staff and inmates there.
Milwaukee County requested the state National Guard’s assistance after the facility located at 8885 S. 68th St., reported multiple cases. The Wisconsin National Guard will collect specimens from about 950 staff and inmates. The specimens will be sent to a state lab for analysis.
Citizen soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized in response to the public health emergency that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared March 12. Since that time, teams of guard members have mobilized and begun training to establish mobile testing sites to collect specimens.
After a request for assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, a team of about 30 troops reported at a Sheboygan senior living facility on April 5 for one day to collect specimens from staff and residents there, and the Guard is preparing for additional specimen collection missions in the coming days and weeks for which it is bringing on additional troops.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
