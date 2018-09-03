RACINE — According to the Vera Institute of Justice, the average Wisconsin inmate costs taxpayers $38,644, which is $5,370 more than the national average. And even when Wisconsinites are released from incarceration, almost one third of them will end up back in prison within three years.
Racine Vocational Ministry looks to make sure that that doesn’t happen; that citizens are back working in the community and not wasting away behind bars. And the organization is pretty effective at it.
“What we do is an organization, if you really think about it as a business, is we take those dollars and hopefully turn them into changed lives,” said Chuck Goodremote, a member of RVM’s Board of Directors.
Staying free
Wisconsin’s three-year recidivism rate (the chance of someone who has been released from prison to be sent back within 36 months) is 31.3 percent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Racine Vocational Ministy, 214 Seventh St., reports that its three-year recidivism rate is only 14 percent.
Granted, RVM has a much smaller population to deal with. About 400 “high-risk” former inmates return to Racine County every year, according to RVM Executive Director James Schatzman. In 2015 and in 2016, RVM worked with about 75 high-risk former inmates. However, cuts in federal funding halved that number in 2017 before rising back to 50 participants this year.
Dollars and cents
Through its work counseling ex-convicts and connecting them with employment and volunteering opportunities, RVM estimates that it saves taxpayers up to $1,275,000 million per year by keeping these men and women out of prison.
“It’s about economic development,” Schatzman said, “because keeping people home and working and paying taxes is much more effective than locking them up — and (communities) spending more by building more prisons and incarceration costs — if people can stay home and out of trouble.”
Schatzman said that for every $2,000 added to its budget, RVM can work to increase its capacity by one participant. But when the federal government trimmed its contribution to RVM, the Christian faith-based ministry was forced to cut back. Its paid staff dropped from seven people down to five, which also reduced the number of people RVM could work with.
Cuts and recoveries
Local governments have tried to pick up some of the slack.
Racine County Board Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine praised the work of RVM, saying that several of his friends have gone through the program and that he’s seen firsthand the positive difference it has made.
Kenosha County gave $30,000 to RVM in 2018. Racine County pledged $30,000 earlier this year before adding another $15,000 midway through August to bring its yearly contribution to $45,000.
Since 2016, donations (i.e. money that didn’t come from taxpayers) have nearly doubled, from approximately $175,000 to $300,000, but Schatzman still thinks there’s room to grow.
“We’re using evidence-based practice,” Schatzman said, touting the Ohio Risk Assessment System that RVM is based on. “We aren’t just nice to people, although we are nice to people.”
The Ohio system emphasizes adaptable intervention plans that identify individuals’ greatest areas of need, whether that’s addressing a mental health problem, coaching an attitude shift, becoming actively involved in the community or reconciling with family.
“It’s not just about getting a job. Anti-social thinking is a pattern and a way of thinking about the way they engage the world,” Schatzman said. “Almost all of us have had an opportunity where we weren’t able to make a car payment or were nervous about making our mortgage, and none of us thought about stealing cars.
“None of us thought about robbing a bank. It just doesn’t occur to us … one of the things that we’ve learned is that we have to intervene with the way people (who work with RVM) think and the way that they view the world around them.”
