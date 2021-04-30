 Skip to main content
Racine County recognized again for severe weather preparedness
StormReady

Racine County recognized again for severe weather preparedness

Braving the snow

Pedestrians brave the snow walking down Main Street in February. According to the National Weather Service, Racine received about 2.2 inches of snow that day. 

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE COUNTY — Rainstorm or sunshine, Racine County has the proper tools to respond to severe weather and has been recognized again by the National Weather Service as a StormReady county, a press release announced Friday.

According to the press release from the county, the StormReady program helps communities better prepare for hazardous weather conditions and flooding. StormReady counties have committed to implementing infrastructure needed to save lives and protect property under severe weather. 

Racine County was the first county in southern Wisconsin to be recognized as StormReady back in 2005, said Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Milwaukee. The county is one of over 3,000 communities in the U.S. in the StormReady program.

"(Racine County) continues to show their commitment to weather preparedness by making sure their communities are ready for hazardous weather," Halbach said in the release.

David Maack

Maack

David Maack, emergency management coordinator for the county, said the county makes an ongoing commitment to preparedness by continuously recertifying as StormReady. 

"Early warning saves lives and by working closely with the National Weather Service to educate the public about severe weather, we can reduce the risk to life and property during severe weather events," Maack said in the release.

He added, "This recognition validates our efforts to be better prepared as a community." 

To be recognized as StormReady, a county must:

  • Maintain a 24-hour warning point/emergency operations center
  • Have more than one way to receive NWS warnings and to alert the public of those warnings
  • Be able to monitor local weather/flood conditions
  • Conduct preparedness programs for the community
  • Ensure severe weather and flooding are addressed by formal emergency management plans, including training weather spotters and holding emergency exercises

In Photos: Storm damage throughout Racine County

