Racine County recognized again for severe weather preparedness

RACINE COUNTY — Rainstorm or sunshine, Racine County has the proper tools to respond to severe weather and has been recognized again by the National Weather Service as a StormReady county, a press release announced Friday.

According to the press release from the county, the StormReady program helps communities better prepare for hazardous weather conditions and flooding. StormReady counties have committed to implementing infrastructure needed to save lives and protect property under severe weather.

Racine County was the first county in southern Wisconsin to be recognized as StormReady back in 2005, said Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Milwaukee. The county is one of over 3,000 communities in the U.S. in the StormReady program.

"(Racine County) continues to show their commitment to weather preparedness by making sure their communities are ready for hazardous weather," Halbach said in the release.

David Maack, emergency management coordinator for the county, said the county makes an ongoing commitment to preparedness by continuously recertifying as StormReady.