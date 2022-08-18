Racine County receives millions more in state funding for mental health-focused juvenile facility

CALEDONIA — Racine County is set to receive an additional $7.95 million for the construction of its Youth Development and Care Center located in Caledonia following Tuesday’s Joint Finance Committee meeting in Madison.
The Joint Finance Committee approved the reallocation with unanimous and bipartisan support, the county said in a news release.
“The residents of Racine County should be proud that we continue to bring people of all political backgrounds together for the betterment of our county,” stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “I want to thank the members of the Joint Finance Committee for putting their faith in us. We won’t let you down.”
The $7.95 million allocation is critical to supporting the project as costs have increased due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain and other factors. These funds are considered necessary to sustain Racine County’s commitment to the high-quality programming and service model identified as essential to supporting youth in the region.
The Youth Development and Care Center will be located near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road.
The planned state-of-the-art, trauma-informed secure residential facility has been approved by the Racine County Board and the Caledonia Village Board, and aims serve the needs of children and youth of Racine County and southeastern Wisconsin.
It is to replace the almost-windowless existing facility on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. It is to serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.
Groundbreaking for the YDCC is anticipated for spring 2023.
