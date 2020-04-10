Racine County reaches 100 COVID-19 cases; 16 more state deaths reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — A total of 128 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, up from 112 yesterday, the Department of Health Services reported.

Racine County's number of confirmed cases has reached 100, up from 98 reported Thursday. The county's third death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s, was reported Thursday.

According to new data, there are a total of 3,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 183 from Thursday.

Friday marked the 16th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, 904 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 33,225 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 147 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 35 in Walworth County; 193 in Waukesha County; and 1,575 in Milwaukee County.