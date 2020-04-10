You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine County reaches 100 COVID-19 cases; 16 more state deaths reported
0 comments
alert top story

Racine County reaches 100 COVID-19 cases; 16 more state deaths reported

RACINE COUNTY — A total of 128 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, up from 112 yesterday, the Department of Health Services reported.

Racine County's number of confirmed cases has reached 100, up from 98 reported Thursday. The county's third death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s, was reported Thursday.

According to new data, there are a total of 3,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 183 from Thursday.

Friday marked the 16th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, 904 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 33,225 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 147 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 35 in Walworth County; 193 in Waukesha County; and 1,575 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 77 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state’s 72 counties.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News