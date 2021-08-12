 Skip to main content
Racine County ranked seventh in state for home value growth; Kenosha County ranks second
Racine County ranked seventh in state for home value growth; Kenosha County ranks second

RACINE COUNTY — A new study has found the places in Wisconsin where home values have risen the most, and Racine County placed seventh with growth of 45.92% in value over the past five years.

The study came from the financial technology company SmartAsset, a financial advice resource that powers SmartAdvisor, a marketplace for connecting consumers to financial advisors.

The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Racine County home values increased seventh-most in the state across that five-year window.

First with a home value growth average of 54.38% was Rock County, second with 51.75% home value growth was Kenosha County and third with 50.14% home value growth was Chippewa County.

Racine County was placed just after Polk County, but right before Milwaukee County.

According to Housing Watch, home values typically double in value every 10-20 years, meaning that homes in Racine County and others in the top 10 of SmartAsset’s list are on a fast growth pace.

For additional information on the rankings, including the methodology and an interactive map, go to the SmartAsset website: smartasset.com/taxes/wisconsin-property-tax-calculator#wisconsin/homeValueGrowth-1

