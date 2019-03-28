YORKVILLE — A potential partnership between Racine County and a firm developing a year-round golf driving range might have landed in the rough, but now seems headed in the right direction.
While most supervisors are on board with the idea of having a year-round driving range at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, there are a few details that some supervisors are uncomfortable with.
At a joint meeting Tuesday of the County Board’s Executive Committee and Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee, supervisors questioned Range Time owner Ramiro Romo, father of former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, along with Pete Eitel, head golf professional at Ives Grove Golf Links.
Currently the proposed agreement asks for a 25-year lease with the option of an additional 25 years.
County Board Supervisor Bob Miller of Mount Pleasant said a deal like that is “almost like a sale” of county property.
“I fully understand that you need that for the purposes for making it financially viable… I don’t want to prolong (coming to an agreement) but I think we need some more vetting of this,” Miller said. “I’m very excited about this, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for a partnership and I sincerely hope we can get something together.”
Romo said the purpose for the long lease is to make up for costs he and other investors are putting up front to create the facility.
“The amount of money that I’m spending here, I have to make every effort here to try to recoup my money,” Romo said. “Twenty years from now, I’m going to be pretty old … maybe I won’t want to keep going, maybe I will but realistically it’s to see if I can get our investment back from the project.”
There is also a provision in the proposed agreement that would allow for Range Time to pay the county $6,000 per year or 5 percent of profits, which Miller also was concerned about.
“I think it’s something that we have to look at,” Miller said.
Romo said the $6,000 per year is “a base salary.”
“If we’re paying you $6,000 per year, we’re not doing our job,” Romo said. “That’s not our intention. Our intention is to make the county a lot of money.”
The contract proposal was referred back to committee so the county’s Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf can work out the details of the contract before it goes to the County Board, likely for first and second reading.
Breaking ground
Romo said he would like to break ground on the development in April and will give the construction firm “heck in a handbasket to get going.”
If ground cannot be broken in April, Romo said it “puts our project in jeopardy as far as when we are going to get completed.”
“Not only that, but it limits the amount of money you guys are going to make,” Romo said.
The plans for the year-round driving range include heated and covered bays for the winter along with a building with restrooms and a place to buy food and beverages.
“If you could take a building and set it almost right over where they have the driving range right now … these covered units are going to go right over that area,” said Julie Anderson, director of public works and development for the county. “The building, as Mr. Romo described, is going to be right on the end where people can use restrooms and concessions and things like that.”
In the winter it may be difficult to see or locate the balls for those using the range, but Romo said they plan to use a ball picker to grab the balls that are resting on top of the snow.
“We’re going to lose balls, there’s no doubt about it,” Romo said. “But our intent is, the way the model is set up, a snowfall will come down, we’ll go out with a big roller… and it will flatten the snow. Basically we’re going to make it like an ice rink.”
Eitel said having this type of driving range will draw in business that normally would go to ranges outside of the county.
“At the facilities around our area we’re seeing some potential for some year-round exposure to the golf course and range,” Eitel said. “We’re excited about this project. We like the idea of having customers year-round.”
Romo said he could have bought a year-round driving range that resides outside of the county but he wanted to bring this amenity to Racine residents.
“Yes, I could have bought that institution but it just didn’t feel right,” Romo said. “I thought it was better to bring this entity into the county to make it more accessible to our community, to our people, to our high schools, to our grade schools.”
Supervisor Q.A. Shakoor of Racine said he is looking forward to the project being completed.
“This is completely awesome,” Shakoor said. “This is another piece of the puzzle that will help improve and enhance the quality of life in Racine County.”
