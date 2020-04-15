Racine county, RAMAC announce task force on reopening businesses

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Matt Montemurro, President/CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday the creation of a task force that will discuss how to reopen local businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The task force will study best practices and existing guidelines on how businesses can reopen as soon as possible, but in the safest possible way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County.
The goal is to reduce uncertainty for local businesses, consumers, workers and the general public while adhering to local, state and national guidelines through continued coordination with health officials.
“We know businesses and nonprofits face a difficult and challenging phase as they look toward opening back up. We want to support them and learn how best to position them so they are ready to hit the ground running safely and we can continue to protect public health in Racine County,” Delagrave said.
“We believe businesses can reopen efficiently, safely, and in a way that supports the coordinated COVID-19 response in Racine County. We look forward to helping our great local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak get back on their feet,” Montemurro said.
The task force is forming as Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order, which closed nonessential businesses in Wisconsin, is currently scheduled to expire on April 24. The task force will be comprised of representatives from businesses, nonprofits, public health and governmental entities and will present recommendations at the conclusion of their work.
While this effort is in conjunction with RAMAC, the County is actively reaching out to businesses on the west end and throughout Racine County to participate.
