Racine County pushes for more people to become foster parents

RACINE — In 2012, Rhiannon Williams, her twin and younger sister were living by themselves because her father had went to jail and her mother lost custody of the children a few years prior.

The three were separated when they entered foster care in homes in different counties. Within the first year, Williams missed a lot of school. While she said she still managed to keep her head above water, her sisters did not.

Her twin took it very hard. She started skipping school, doing drugs and shaved half her head. Her younger sister followed suit: skipping school, shaving half her head and also got in trouble with the law.

“I can’t help but think that if they just had me there, could I have counteracted all of that?” she asked.

Racine County’s Foster Care program is asking county residents to become foster parents and step up to the plate to help prevent situations like this.

Racine County Foster Care hosted a panel and discussion titled “A Child’s Journey” on Wednesday in the second floor courtroom of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

When foster children are kept within their home community, settling into a foster family is less traumatic, they have an increased chance of staying with their siblings, their emotional and mental wellbeing is more stable and have higher success in school, activities and relationships, according to the county. Children are also more likely to be reunified with their birth families and relatives than those who are placed outside of the community.

Racine County's Bring Them Home campaign reduced the number of children placed in foster care outside the county from more than 100 kids four years ago to 30 kids in 2022.

Now, the county has launched its campaign, Keep Them Home, with the hope to never place foster children outside of their community.

“Our foster program is a pillar of what makes our county so great. The better our foster care, the better our county,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who was a foster parent himself. “We need your support to keep our young people home, here in Racine County.”

Becoming a foster parent

Williams and her sisters bounced around various foster homes, both together and separate, for the years following until they were placed with their father during Williams’ and her twin’s senior year of high school.

“But at that time, far too much damage had been done,” Williams said. “My sisters were completely different people, as was I … Would my sisters have graduated high school if they had me by their side, pushing them, showing them that we don't have to be a statistic? That we can make it out of this together with their big sister by their side, like I always have been? I was the voice of reason. I was the glue that kept all of us together.”

“For your support systems to be, at the drop of a dime, ripped away from you, was unimaginably hard,” she continued. “You should never have to be placed apart from each other once they enter the system, or in different counties, for that matter. So if you only knew, I just hope that you would open your doors.”

Jessica Scheeler, foster parent recruitment and retention specialist with Racine County Foster Care, said when youths need placement, she makes calls to those who have signed up to be foster parents, asking if they will take them in. If everyone on the list says no, she may have to place the child into a shelter facility, such as one that covers Kenosha and Racine. If that eight-bed facility is full, the system will then look outside of the county to place these children.

That’s why Racine County needs more residents to help keep them home.

There are different types of foster care parents besides the most common, long-term foster parenting. There’s also treatment foster parents who may have a background in medicine, nursing or emergency medical technician training, who help with foster children such as those who have mental health issues or who may be in a residential treatment program.

Additionally, a respite provider offers services to help foster parents, such as if foster parents need a break for a weekend or transportation assistance.

“It’s not a permanent thing,” Scheeler said. “Then everyone can regroup, you’ve helped and we move on.”

Those conversations come up in licensing, and then Foster Care works with the interested potential parents to find the best fit.

Scheeler said it’s inevitable that there will be trauma with foster kids coming into a new home — but foster parents have county support.

“It is easy to sit here and listen to me talk, but being a foster parent is not easy, and I'm very aware of that fact. So it takes a village, and that's why we have a support system,” Scheeler said.

Michelle Pederson, initial assessment worker, said Foster Care performs safety checks and asks a lot of questions of foster parents and family members because they don’t want to take a child out of an unsafe situation only to place them into another.

“Those are things that we take very seriously and take to heart because the children in our community are huge, our best resource or the most innocent people in our community,” said Jody Spiegelhoff, Racine Police Department investigator. “It’s always been our mission to really make sure that we have enough care and be able to hand them off to the right people … we would really encourage you to be part of this and kind of join us in this fight to help keep all of our community children safe.”

More information Those interested in learning more about Foster Care or becoming a parent can go to racinecounty.com/departments/foster-care, attend an upcoming online foster parent information session, or contact Jessica Scheeler, 262-638-6595 or Jessica.Scheeler@racinecounty.com.

Getting out of detention

Every year, between 4,000 and 5,000 children are substantiated as abused or neglected in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

When children go to court because a parent has hurt or not taken care of them, this is a CHIPS (Child in Need of Protection and/or Services) case.

Judge Kristin Cafferty, who has worked in Racine County juvenile court for three months, said she is overwhelmed to see what children have suffered.

“I cannot believe what these kids in our community have dealt with, and frankly, I'm not at all surprised to see that in the juvenile detention center,” Cafferty said, adding children with trauma tend to act out if the trauma’s not properly addressed. “If we can get foster parents to come into the lives of these traumatized children and give them some stability, and give them some mentoring, give their parents some mentoring, give them love and affection, maybe we can keep them out of the detention center and out of the delinquency system. And maybe in turn, we can keep our community safer.”

She pushed for legislators to use county opioid crisis funding to help children in foster care because she said the children are the real victims of the opioid epidemic.

“They have lost their parents, their families. They are living in crisis because of the opioid addiction problem,” Cafferty said.

What it’s like being a foster parent

At the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, oftentimes staff jests or play jokes on each other.

That’s a release, to keep themselves from crying every day, said District Attorney Tricia Hanson.

“We see these kids in a way that's not as favorable as what Mary gets to see,” Hanson said. “The only way we can keep doing what we do is knowing that people like Mary are out there.”

The Mary in question, Mary Andrews, has been a Racine County foster parent for about three years. She and her husband have four biological children and have housed various foster children.

The family keeps clothing, shoes and jackets in various sizes, and stuffed animals, blankets, books and toys all on hand to be prepared for whoever they may receive as a foster child. They also keep cribs, toddler beds, twin beds, high chairs and car seats from newborn sizes through toddler.

When they receive new foster children, Andrews and her husband try to be reassuring, help make them feel comfortable and help them adjust and build trust. The first few weeks of placements are especially hard, she said. Foster children are usually scared and uncertain.

“They’re strangers, we’re strangers, and strangers meeting and then immediately living together, it's awkward,” Andrews said.

Her biological kids, on the other hand, generally get really excited that they have a new friend coming to the house. Andrews and her husband have to tell them to slow down as to not overwhelm the foster children.

But interactions between the biological children and foster children has eased the experience because kids like to play. The foster children can have less intense interactions this way, Andrews said.

“It is kind of a beautiful thing to watch how our biological kids really recognize what our family’s trying to do and try to welcome kids into our home and make them feel like they belong, make them feel like they're part of the family,” Andrews said. “At the same time, recognize that they also belong to another family and that we need to recognize how important their family is to them, as well.”

Having their own support system of friends and their church community is important to the foster care experience, Andrews said. Having foster children in your home also requires a lot of patience and understanding.

All kids living in the Andrews household are treated the same. At a holiday event, outsiders probably wouldn't be able to pick out which kids are biologically related and which ones aren't, she said.

No matter how long a foster child may be in a foster home, it’s possible to maintain that relationship with the child and family for years to come. This can be one of the most amazing things, Andrews said.

“Foster parenting is hard, but it is also beautiful,” she said, “and the kids are totally worth it.”

What makes a good candidate

The various members of the panel on Wednesday said what makes a good candidate to be a foster parent is the ability to genuinely care for children, to be empathetic, open and willing to foster change that may need to happen.

Sometimes parents need to grow with the foster children, and foster parents should not compare foster children to their own biological children.

Foster parents cannot expect to “fix someone” or change a foster child’s life, Andrews said. A sense of humor also helps and a low threshold for shame for when the house may be a mess.

“You don't need to be the best parent in the world. You don't have to be perfect. You don't have to be best cook. You don't have to be a perfect housekeeper. You don't have to be rich. You don't have to have a giant house,” Andrews said. “Just offer your own imperfect self to another family, to another kid, that's enough.”