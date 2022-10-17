Racine County Public Health Division officially opens

STURTEVANT — “We consolidated dispatch because of a flood, and we consolidated the health department because of a pandemic,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Monday at the ribbon-cutting of the new home for the Racine County Public Health Division.
He was alluding to how all 911 dispatch in Racine County was brought under one roof in 2018 following a devastating flood in Burlington.
On Monday, a long-time goal of Delagrave’s was fully achieved as all of Racine County outside the city has one health department and it is organized under Racine County’s government.
RCPH moved to its new location at 9531 Rayne Road, the same building that houses the Department of Motor Vehicles in Sturtevant, as of Aug. 1.
As of Jan. 1, the City of Racine Public Health Department has been only serving the city, and the rest of the county’s 16 municipalities are being served by the Racine County Public Health Division. The county has said it is open to bringing the city’s health department under a county roof too, but no such formal talks have been held.
The City of Racine Health Department previously had served Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park. Those municipalities, excluding the city itself, voted to withdraw from the department in 2021 and join the RCPH.
The RCPH is now a division of the county’s Human Services Department; Hope Otto, director of Racine County Human Services, called the health department the “missing component.”
RCPH had previously been named the Central Racine County Health Department, was based at 10005 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, and was organized under the Village of Caledonia despite serving more than half the county. She said it was good to have so many services “all under one umbrella.”
Clinics inside the new facility are offering services such as immunizations, tuberculosis tests and blood pressure work.
During a public address Monday, Otto also thanked the now-retired CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner for “laying the foundation” for consolidation. A conference room at the new facility was dedicated and named in her honor.
Delagrave has been a supporter of consolidation and encouraging efficient use of resources in the county. He said that consolidating CRCHD under county government was attempted a decade ago, but never came to fruition. Now, “we’re really proud this is under the Racine County umbrella and family,” Delagrave said.
Prior to a decentralization push in the 1990s that resulted in the creation of CRCHD, the City of Racine Health Department and the Western Racine County Health Department, Racine County operated a full county health department. The Western Racine County Health Department, which served municipalities west of Interstate 94, was consolidated into CRCHD in 2015.
