Racine County Private Partner PPE program has 'plenty of inventory'

Racine County is continuing to offer personal protective equipment for businesses through the Racine County Private Partner personal protective equipment program — and, according to county officials, there is plenty of it to spare.
Gloves, surgical masks and hand sanitizer can be purchased through the Racine County Private Partner PPE program. The program is open to all Racine County businesses, large and small. An order form is available through the county’s website.
Organizations also may request personal protective equipment through a separate form. (A link to the form can be found at journaltimes.com by searching for this story.)
“As we continue rebuilding our local economy, having an ample supply of personal protective equipment is an important part of protecting public health and helping businesses reestablish consumer confidence,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We want to help position our businesses for success, and we encourage those in need of PPE to apply for this program.”
Capt. Daniel Adams, commander of Support Services for the sheriff’s office, Racine County Emergency Management and other county executives worked to bring the program together. Sheriff’s office staff as well as other county employees have been operating a distribution center at Ives Grove Offices, 14200 Washington Ave.
Representatives from the Racine County Emergency Management team as well as Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and west-end chambers of commerce have worked together on this project, getting the word out about these efforts.
As businesses were opening after the state's Stay at Home order was lifted, the need for PPE increased, Adams said. “We realized that if we could do anything to help create avenues for businesses to acquire PPE, we wanted to do that.”
By the numbers
Sales have been tracked by businesses east of I-94 and west.
As of Wednesday morning, 17 businesses east of the interstate have purchased equipment and six from the west had purchased equipment, Adams said.
So far, the county has sold 78 boxes of gloves, 60 boxes of surgical masks and 56 cases of hand sanitizer through the Private Partner PPE program.
Gloves come in boxes of 250 that cost $15.43 each. Masks come in boxes of 50 that cost $35 each. Hand sanitizer comes in cases of 12 7.5-ounce bottles and was donated by S.C. Johnson Wax so businesses are able to get cases for free. The other items were obtained from private lenders.
At a total of 19,500 individual items sold, gloves have proven to be the most popular PPE purchased.
Adams said the county is not profiting from sales of these items.
Mostly smaller- to medium-sized businesses have taken advantage of the PPE resources but there has been some activity from larger businesses as well.
While Adams could not provide a current inventory count, he said the county as a whole has a substantial amount of PPE available.
“We are certainly an option for businesses,” he said. “We have plenty of inventory at this point. There’s enough PPE for everyone that wants it.”
However he recognizes that there is not an infinite supply of these items and the county has made significant strides to accumulate the items in the first place.
The pick-up process
Pick-up is available at Ives Grove Offices. Businesses located east of the interstate may pick up on Tuesdays and businesses west of the interstate may pick up on Thursdays.
A representative from the business that requested PPE may drive into the building, provide payment, pick up equipment and drive out.
“We wanted to make this as simple and easy as possible,” Adams said. “It’s pretty convenient and pretty easy.”
The Racine County Private Partner PPE program has been running for about a month now and the requests have not been overwhelming, Adams said. “We’ve been able to manage it. I hope it’s because the need isn’t quite as great.”
