Racine County Private Partner PPE program has 'plenty of inventory'

Adams said the county is not profiting from sales of these items.

Mostly smaller- to medium-sized businesses have taken advantage of the PPE resources but there has been some activity from larger businesses as well.

While Adams could not provide a current inventory count, he said the county as a whole has a substantial amount of PPE available.

“We are certainly an option for businesses,” he said. “We have plenty of inventory at this point. There’s enough PPE for everyone that wants it.”

However he recognizes that there is not an infinite supply of these items and the county has made significant strides to accumulate the items in the first place.

The pick-up process

Pick-up is available at Ives Grove Offices. Businesses located east of the interstate may pick up on Tuesdays and businesses west of the interstate may pick up on Thursdays.

A representative from the business that requested PPE may drive into the building, provide payment, pick up equipment and drive out.

“We wanted to make this as simple and easy as possible,” Adams said. “It’s pretty convenient and pretty easy.”