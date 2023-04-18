The Racine County Youth in Governance program has now officially been around for a decade, and a new class of representatives is coming.

County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse announced the new class at the April 11 Racine County Board meeting.

The County Board and the Racine County University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension office created the Youth in Governance program to allow high school students from across Racine County to serve on County Board committees alongside County Board supervisors. The program is in its 10th year.

The participants and their committee assignments for the 2023-24 year are:

Christopher Naber and Madhura Patil: Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee.

Adan Merino-Cabrera and Daysia Ward: Finance and Human Resources Committee.

Shritha Reddy and Addison Turek: Government Services Committee.

William Casterton and Jamillah Jallow: Health and Human Development Committee.

Nichola Blount and Itzetl Flores: Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee.

Last year’s class of Youth in Governance representatives Mabel Beversdorf, Noura Deanparvar, Maren DeSonia, Katelyn Guerrero, Kalyn Holland, Jamillah Jallow, Charles Letsch, Rabeka Liberto, Shritha Reddy, Margarita Reyes-Pena and alternate Fiona Anton will be honored for their 2022-23 service term at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors at the time of their application are nominated by adults to be considered as an applicant for Youth in Governance.

This year, 52 Racine County high school students were nominated for the program, according to a news release from the county.

Twenty-seven youth applied, and 22 were interviewed by the Government Services Committee.

After interviews, 10 finalists and two alternates were selected to serve one-year terms, beginning in April.

County Board District 4 Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian, who chairs the Government Services Committee, said eight area high schools are represented in this year’s class.

Two of the students are returning from last year’s class, Shritha Reddy and Jamillah Jallow.

Kaprelian said that speaks volumes to how committed the students are.

“This is a very competitive process, so it’s just amazing that these youth are ready and quite committed,” Kaprelian said. “They all have different leadership styles in what they do naturally, so they’re just looking to gain and expand.”

Roanhouse stated in the release that it’s “so exciting” to participate in the Youth in Governance yearly selection process and he congratulated those chosen.

“This year’s YIG representatives, like their predecessors, bring wide-eyed enthusiasm coupled with a huge appetite to get involved in and learn about county government,” Roanhouse stated. “The rewards are twofold: It is so much fun for our County Board supervisors to observe their progression from meeting to meeting, and upon completion, hearing YIG testimonials on how much they learned and gained.”

Kaprelian said the adults and elected officials have a “huge amount of pride” in not only what the county is doing, but also being able to watch the youth.

She added the presence of the youth pulls the elected officials back to reality in making decisions and not losing sight of the future.

“Sometimes the power is not so much with what is being said, but the presence itself,” she said. “It will be interesting to see what comes. All the ingredients are there to make this a successful program this year in Racine County.”

More information For more information about the Racine County Youth in Governance program, go to racinecounty.com/departments/uw-extension/youth-in-governance or contact the Racine County University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension office at 262-767-2929.

Racine County Communications Center dispatchers at work during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, in photos Jacqueline Bratz and Jody Howell Amanda Kopatich and David Kettinger Amanda Kopatich David Kettinger Wendi Hood-Madsen Chris Morin