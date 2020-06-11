Racine County per capita COVID-19 infection rate remains worst in state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections now stands at 1,006.7 per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the state according to Thursday data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. That translates to about one out of every 100 people in Racine County.

By comparison, the state’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 379.4 per 100,000, or .379 per 1,000.

Other Wisconsin counties running in excess of the state’s per capita COVID-19 infection rate are Milwaukee (966.2), Brown (931.9), Kenosha (783.6), Dodge (471.7), Walworth (454.3) and Rock (450.6).

As of Thursday afternoon, out of the 19,514 COVID-19 tests with results back in Racine County, 1,974 had come back positive, with an additional 314 probable cases. The positive test rate is 10.1%. A total of 17,540 tests have yielded negative results.

Local totals as of Thursday afternoon included 1,371 confirmed cases, 183 probable cases, 8,290 negative cases and 21 deaths within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department; and 603 confirmed cases, 131 probable cases, 9,250 negative cases and 31 deaths within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.