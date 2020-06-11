Racine County per capita COVID-19 infection rate remains worst in state

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections now stands at 1,006.7 per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the state according to Thursday data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. That translates to about one out of every 100 people in Racine County.
By comparison, the state’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 379.4 per 100,000, or .379 per 1,000.
Other Wisconsin counties running in excess of the state’s per capita COVID-19 infection rate are Milwaukee (966.2), Brown (931.9), Kenosha (783.6), Dodge (471.7), Walworth (454.3) and Rock (450.6).
As of Thursday afternoon, out of the 19,514 COVID-19 tests with results back in Racine County, 1,974 had come back positive, with an additional 314 probable cases. The positive test rate is 10.1%. A total of 17,540 tests have yielded negative results.
Local totals as of Thursday afternoon included 1,371 confirmed cases, 183 probable cases, 8,290 negative cases and 21 deaths within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department; and 603 confirmed cases, 131 probable cases, 9,250 negative cases and 31 deaths within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
Racine County remained third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed COVID-19 cases after Milwaukee County, 9,220, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,421.
In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,319 confirmed cases, Waukesha 865 and Walworth 468.
Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 21,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 387,980 tests, which is 5.7% of those who have been tested.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,967 cases, 14%, have at some point required hospitalization.
The cumulative number of Racine County deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose one to 52 on Thursday, according to data from the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.
As of Thursday, the state had recorded 682 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, a 3% fatality rate.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Horlick
A free drive-through COVID-19 community testing clinic will be held next week Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Dr., in Racine. The clinic is open to anyone ages five or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Cars must come from the west and enter Horlick’s rear parking lots off of Yout Street. Attendees are encouraged to be patient and remain calm, as long wait times are expected.
Looking ahead
National and international public health experts continue to warn that the public should be prepared for another round of COVID-19 this fall, based on patterns of other seasonal coronaviruses and influenza viruses. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, states that countries should “continue to put in place the public-health and social measures, the surveillance measures, the testing measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory, and we don’t have an immediate second peak.”
