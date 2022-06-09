Racine County partners with United Way for $1 million contribution to the Equity Innovation Fund

RACINE — As part of an ongoing collaboration with United Way to reduce disparities and increase equity in the Racine County community, Racine County recently partnered with United Way to contribute $1 million to United Way’s Equity Innovation Fund.

United Way’s Equity Innovation Fund, which was made possible thanks to the generosity of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, supports projects, programs and solutions that use innovative strategies to reduce disparities, improve outcomes and empower members of historically marginalized populations. While United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Racine County, it recognizes that historically marginalized and underserved populations face extra challenges and hurdles to success, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. By investing in equity-focused work, United Way is working to eliminate those challenges and hurdles.

This collaboration will greatly increase the number of equity-focused projects and programs that could receive grants to do innovative work in Racine County through the fund.

“As we look to create the greatest impact with these one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, we turn to trusted partners like United Way,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “United Way has a proven track record with demonstrated data-driven success. We believe, with their help, this $1 million investment will have a transformative impact on Racine County.”

President and CEO of United Way of Racine County Ali Haigh echoed these sentiments.

“We are so thankful to the County for entrusting us to be the stewards of this investment,” said Haigh. “This work is crucial to the success of our community, and this additional funding reflects the County’s commitment to building a more equitable Racine County.”

To learn more about the Equity Innovation Fund, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/EIF.

