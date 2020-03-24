Racine County parks, trails to remain open; golf courses, dog park, playgrounds to remain closed

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County officials Tuesday afternoon provided new guidelines on the use of county parks, trails and campgrounds in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and rapidly changing conditions and directives.
All Racine County parks and trails will remain open for public use at this time, while campgrounds, dog parks, playgrounds and golf courses will remain closed.
“These new guidelines seek to strike a balance between protecting public health and safety while recognizing the value of being outdoors, especially with spring upon us and warmer weather on the horizon,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “The public should enjoy walks or hikes in parks while maintaining strict social distancing and proper personal hygiene.”
The release stated that the health and safety of visitors, residents, volunteers and staff are of the utmost importance. Anyone visiting parks must maintain social distancing of at least six feet and shall not congregate in groups larger than 10 people.
In addition, people who are sick should stay home and not visit parks. Note that dogs are not permitted in Racine County parks or on county park trails.
To protect public health and effective immediately:
- All buildings at Racine County parks, including restroom facilities, will remain closed.
- All playgrounds at Racine County parks are closed.
- All planned special events, activities, group practices and tournaments are canceled for the duration of the public health emergency. Racine County parks staff will contact groups or individuals with special events scheduled.
- Cliffside Park and Sanders Park campgrounds are closed through April 30, and no new reservations are being accepted or processed until further notice. People with current reservations will be contacted to reschedule or obtain a refund for their reservation.
- Racine County dog parks, including the Karen A. Nelson dog park at Quarry Lake Park in Racine and the Jean M. Jacobson dog park at Case Eagle Park in Rochester, will remain closed for the duration of the public health emergency.
- River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia is closed, but trails there remain open.
- Range Time driving range at Ives Grove Golf Course and the Browns Lake Golf Course are closed until further notice.
Racine County is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Central Racine County and City of Racine health departments.
Racine County continues to monitor the most up-to-date information as well as circumstances on the ground and will adjust operations as conditions change. For daily local updates and other information, go to www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.
