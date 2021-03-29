Racine County outside of the city facing rising COVID-19 numbers, returns to "high risk" category

Most of Racine County is again listed as "high risk" for COVID-19 outbreaks for the first time in weeks.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reclassified the communities under the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department — the whole of the county excluding the City of Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point — as "high risk." The jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department, which has had stricter protocols throughout the pandemic, remains listed as at "moderate risk."

On around March 11, the countywide case rate (that is the number of active positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people) dipped below 100 for the first time since July — moving the risk level from high to moderate. But, according to new numbers reported Monday, the case rate for the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department has risen to 107.

The case rate for the City of Racine Public Health Department as of Monday was 84.

A notice from Racine County said that the rising rates are "an important reminder for the public to continue following public-health guidelines to help avoid an increase in cases."